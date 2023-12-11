Holiday Oil Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Fuel Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Oil, a prominent name in the fuel and convenience retail industry with a legacy dating back to 1964, proudly unveils two key executive appointments that signal a new era of growth and innovation for the company.

James Peterson, a seasoned professional with a proven track record within the organization, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer, while Kim Facer, a finance expert with a stellar career trajectory, assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both individuals have risen through the ranks, showcasing exceptional dedication and expertise, and are well-prepared to guide Holiday Oil into the future.

Founded by Jerry Wagstaff in 1964, Holiday Oil has been an integral part of central and northern Utah communities, providing quality fuel and convenience services. Following Jerry Wagstaff's passing in 2022, the legacy of the family business has been carried forward by Mike and Scott Wagstaff, supported by their families. The foundation laid by the founders has been crucial in building the brand's strong reputation within the community.

James Peterson and Kim Facer are set to build on this rich legacy, standing on the shoulders of the giants who preceded them. Their collective experience, dedication, and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving Holiday Oil's continued success and expansion.

Holiday Oil currently operates at 74 locations across central and northern Utah, with ambitious plans to extend its footprint throughout the state. The company remains committed to providing value to its customers and their families, offering top-notch services and products.

As a family business, Holiday Oil is uniquely positioned to infuse the 21st century with a blend of traditional family values and forward-thinking community-first strategies. James Peterson and Kim Facer are enthusiastic about leading this transformation, ensuring that Holiday Oil remains a cornerstone of the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Peterson and Kim Facer to their new roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively," said Mike Wagstaff, Co-President of Holiday Oil. "Their passion for our brand, extensive experience, and commitment to our values make them ideal leaders to steer us into the future."

The entire Holiday Oil family looks forward to this exciting chapter in the company's history, confident that under the guidance of James Peterson and Kim Facer, the brand will continue to thrive, evolve, and serve its communities with excellence.

SOURCE Holiday Oil