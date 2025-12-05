Holiday Packages and Festive Dining Await at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the ultimate holiday getaway in Southern California? Experience the magic of the season with holiday events and hotel offers in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter invites locals and travelers to a season of festive Christmas dining, charitable giving, and family-friendly packages.

The Miracle Suite: Luxury with Purpose

Stay in the exclusive Miracle Suite, a bi-level retreat adorned with holiday décor and panoramic skyline views. Its centerpiece, a Teddy Bear Tree, features nearly 150 plush bears to be donated to San Diego's Ronald McDonald House. "This holiday season, we're thrilled to offer a heartwarming experience that aligns with our mission of creating unforgettable moments" shares John Ford, General Manager at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. "The Miracle Suite perfectly blends a luxury stay with meaningful holiday giving."

Holiday Lodge in the Lobby

Fridays and Saturdays in December, The Westin Gaslamp Quarter welcomes guests to gather in the lobby 5-7 PM for the Holiday Lodge debut, complete with complimentary cookies and winter beverages. Surrounded by sparkling décor, it's the perfect spot to relax before dinner or a night out in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Save on Holiday Shows

Pair your stay with a beloved holiday tradition. Hotel guests enjoy special discounts on select performances of Golden State Ballet's The Nutcracker at the nearby San Diego Civic Theatre (December 12–21).

Elevated Holiday Dining in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

Christmas Dinner

Celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a chef-curated three-course holiday menu featuring seasonal flavors and locally inspired dishes in the warm, festive setting of Bronze Bird restaurant. Reservations are recommended.



New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in 2026 with a sparkling toast and three-course prix-fixe dinner in Bronze Bird restaurant. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Merry Moments Package

Traveling with kids during the holidays? The Merry Moments package sparks fun and creativity with an in-room gingerbread activity kit and includes kids' meals at Bronze Bird. Use promo code ZJ6. Terms and conditions apply.

Reservations

Learn more at https://marriott.com/sanwi.

About The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Located in the heart of downtown San Diego, The Westin Gaslamp Quarter offers spacious rooms, wellness-focused amenities and elevated dining, close to the city's best shopping, entertainment, and cultural attractions.

https://marriott.com/sanwi

