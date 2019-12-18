Holiday Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Believe Ride-Hail Drivers Should Be Considered Company Employees

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the holiday season, the National Limousine Association (NLA) commissioned market research firm, The Harris Poll, to evaluate the public sentiment regarding the labor classification of ride-hail drivers. The results of the online survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults showed more than half of Americans (57%) believe that ride-hail drivers should be considered company employees, as opposed to their current status as independent contractors, and 80% feel if ride-hail drivers received the same benefits as company employees, their quality of life would improve.

Earlier this year, the California State Senate passed Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), also known as the "gig worker" bill. Since then, the bill, which has been vehemently opposed by Uber and Lyft, has been signed into law by California State Governor, Gavin Newsom. AB 5, which goes into effect on January 1, 2020, is a critical step toward ensuring that ride-hail platforms abide by the same laws as traditional ground transportation operators throughout the state, leveling the playing field for countless NLA members and drivers.

"It comes as no surprise that the majority of Americans believe ride-hail drivers deserve basic employee benefits," says Gary Buffo, President of the NLA. "Although these regulations are woefully overdue, we are pleased to see that this legislation not only represents what the public wants, but more importantly, what it needs. The NLA will continue to fight for fair labor practices within the ground transportation industry and advocate for similar laws to be enacted throughout our nation."

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of National Limousine Association from December 9-11, 2019 among 2,007 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Matthew Berritt at matthew.berritt@evins.com.

