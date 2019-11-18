Holiday Present Idea from RESCUECOM: Microsoft Surface

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft continues to edge out competition, winning RESCUECOM's top computer reliability spot for the first time ever while Apple makes improvements to its computer reliability.

The increased reliability of Microsoft's Surface computers is due to releasing great products along with great updates and improvements for this holiday season. Not only is Microsoft deploying extensive processing and configuration testing, but they are also delivering stable computers and are balanced toward a longer computer lifespan. "Microsoft made the investments to develop its top of the reliability offering… because they could afford too" says David A. Milman, CEO RESCUECOM.

Lenovo is reaping the benefits of delivering highly reliable computers as its November 2019 quarterly profit report jumped 20%. All while keeping their products tops in RESCUECOM's computer reliability report taking second place.

Choosing the Best Value for the 2019 Holiday Season

Apple longs for the days when Apple was tops in computer reliability because more nimble competitors are out delivering them and have taken over its' previously number 1 placement from 2018. Apple products are some of the most expensive and remain highly reliable due to their absolute control of its unique ecosystem of software and services.

In terms of sheer dependability, Microsoft is ranked highest this year, and is a great choice if you're looking for a slim powerhouse like the Surface Laptop 3. Starting under $1000, it's a great buy as long as you don't mind the only downside to this laptop battery life: Microsoft promises 11 hours, but attaining more than 8 will be challenging.

Lenovo consistently ranks in the top three for reliability which is a big deal, and it's clear that Lenovo doesn't pull any development punches. Lenovo is a leader in 2-in-1 laptop solutions, offering great performance and battery life at very reasonable prices.

Samsung is another consistently high-ranker delivering high computer reliability again this holiday season. "Buying a Samsung computer in 2019 would steer no one wrong, since they are one of the best value brands around and have proven to be very reliable." – says RESCUECOM CEO

David continues, "In the beginning of the year, Asus put reliability at the top of its 2019 To-Do List" as Asus rose from the bottom at the beginning of the year to round out the top five for the holidays.

Are Other Brands Worth It?

Dell, HP and Acer are all stalwarts of the computer industry nevertheless all hover at the bottom of the RESCUECOM Computer Reliability Report.

DELL's failure to deliver reliability is understandable since their computers are made with some of the cheapest components. In fact, it is possible to get the same model computer with different parts from machine to machine.

While Acer and HP are well-known brands, their products are usually on the cheaper side in terms of lifespan, performance and reliability.

If you're looking for a highly affordable 2-in-1 PC that won't let you down, the HP Spectre Folio or Acer's Spin are some of the best available for a low price.

Brand U.S. Computer Market Share Computer Repair Share1 Reliability Score2 Reliability Grade3 1. Microsoft 3.8% 1.18% 323 A+ 2. Lenovo 18.7% 7.35% 254 A 3. Samsung 2.2% 1.08% 204 B+ 4. Apple 10.9% 8.38% 130 B 5. Asus 4.9% 4.51% 108 C+ 6. Dell 23.4% 27.84% 84 C- 7. HP 29.8% 37.25% 80 D+ 8. Acer 2.9% 4.66% 62 D











1 – Brands percentage share of calls into RESCUECOM 1-800-RESCUE-PC call center

2 – Calculated percent of computers released on the market against the number of repair calls per brand.

3 – Assigned by RESCUECOM to simplify the reliability scoring system.

