Holiday Recipes Enhanced by the Versatility of Olive Oil

This 2020 holiday season, Olive Oils from Spain offers you recipes to cook for loved ones or yourself, even virtually, that can help you feel a little better about that extra helping. Each traditional recipe provides a celebratory and healthy dish option that can be cooked or crafted easily and swiftly, so that Americans can easily integrate this versatile and adaptable liquid gold product into any lifestyle.

Halloween Dishes:

Be the house everyone talks about on the block with heart-healthy Fun Cookies or Halloween Cupcakes

or Get the kids involved by crafting silky Chocolate Mousse Graveyards

Thanksgiving Dishes:

Impress with this the moistest, yet healthiest Thanksgiving Turkey with Olive Oil from Spain you've ever made

you've ever made It is not Fall without some pumpkin spice! Enhance the flavor of pumpkin in this Pumpkin Bread made with EVOO

Christmas Dishes:

For a Christmas dish with pop and crackle, roast this Roasted Suckling Pig

The EVOO enriches the flavor of the smooth chocolate in these Chocolate Christmas Cakes

Meaning "light-as-air fritters" in Spanish, these traditional Buñuelos de Viento are light, fluffy, and they melt in your mouth

All recipes courtesy of Olive Oils from Spain and using Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Spain. For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.oliveoilworldtour.com .

About the Olive Oil World Tour

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union launched a three-year campaign for cooking enthusiasts and world travelers to join the Mediterranean diet and the European healthy lifestyle through the "Olive Oil World Tour." This promotional initiative from Olive Oils from Spain, carried out in collaboration with the E.U., is a multichannel campaign with outdoor advertising, social platforms, and an online presence developed under the motto "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World." The Olive Oil World Tour has significant global reach since it includes informative actions in the main airports, train stations, and cruise terminals in Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia.

Learn more at https://www.oliveoilworldtour.com/ and follow on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Olive Oils from Spain

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a nonprofit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally. With the "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life: "Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain."

