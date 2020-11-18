Holiday Retirement Achieves Top Position for Caring Stars in 2021

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring.com has recognized Holiday Retirement as the senior living operator with the highest number of communities earning a "Caring Star of 2021." Caring.com identifies top-rated senior living communities nationwide based on consumer ratings and reviews posted on the senior living referral website.

The Caring Stars annual list, now in its 10th year, is an important guide for consumers, recognizing service excellence at independent living, assisted living and memory care communities. Holiday Retirement, one of the largest senior living providers in the United States, achieved the top spot on this year's list, having the most winners of any senior living operator across the country.

In order to be considered for this distinguished list, Caring Stars 2021 communities must meet a rigorous set of criteria. This includes having 10 or more reviews, with an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher, three or more new reviews within the qualification time frame, and no unresolved negative reviews. The Caring Stars badge of honor is a clear indicator to both seniors and their families that the community has earned high marks in online consumer ratings and reviews.

"This year has been a year of unforeseen obstacles and significant change. This recognition is evident that even through a global pandemic, our team members remain passionate and dedicated to our mission of helping older people live better," said Lilly Donohue, CEO at Holiday Retirement. "We are delighted to celebrate alongside 24 of our communities — 12 of which have won this award multiple years."

Holiday Retirement 2021 Caring Star communities include:

Valencia Commons * – Rancho Cucamonga, California

* – Rancho Village* – Palmdale, California

Mistywood* – Roseville, California

Golden Oaks – Yucaipa, California

– The Chateau At Harveston – Temecula, California

The Camelot* – Hemet, California

The Venetian Gardens – Venice, Florida

Desoto Beach Club* – Sarasota, Florida

Washington Commons* – Evans, Georgia

Riverplace – Columbus, Georgia

The Regency House – Decatur, Georgia

Orchid Terrace* – St. Louis, Missouri

The Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie, New York

– Fleming Point* – Rochester, New York

The Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh, North Carolina

Pinecrest – Hickory, North Carolina

– Creekside Terrace * – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

* – Pearl Crossing – Strongsville, Ohio

Deepwood Estates – Lexington, South Carolina

Creekside at Shallowford* – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Parkview in Allen * – Allen, Texas

* – Fox Run Estates – Arlington, Texas

Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City, South Dakota

Dogwood Terrace* – Richmond , Virginia

*Caring Star 2021 award winner, plus two or more additional years.

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com.

