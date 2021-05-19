Holiday Retirement Named Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Holiday Retirement with certification as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. This honor extends to 201 – 84 percent—of its senior living communities.

According to the study, 78 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 240 locations. Great Place to Work Institute, the independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"A strong and engaging work environment allows our employees, and our company, to overcome obstacles — something that was evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. "We know that our commitment to putting our employees at the center of what we do, is what drives our success at delivering the best services to our customers and upholding our mission of helping older people live better."

"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Holiday Retirement employees completed 6,127 surveys, resulting in a 92 percent confidence level and a margin of error of less than ± 5 percent.

The following 201 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:

Alabama

Eastdale Estates – Montgomery

Monarch Estates – Auburn

Rocky Ridge – Hoover

– University Oaks – Mobile

Arizona

Desert Rose – Yuma

Madison Meadows – Phoenix

– Vista de la Montaña – Surprise

Vista del Rio – Peoria

Westgate Village – Glendale

Arkansas

Andover Place – Little Rock

– Apple Blossom – Rogers

Butterfield Place – Fort Smith

South Wind Heights – Jonesboro

California

The Bonaventure – Ventura

Bridgecreek – West Covina

The Camelot – Hemet

The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula

Fig Garden – Fresno

Hilltop Estates – Redding

Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo

Mission Commons – Redlands

Mistywood – Roseville

The Oakmont – Chico

The Palms – La Mirada

Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa

Shasta Estates – Redding

Sierra Hills – Porterville

– The Springs of Escondido – Escondido

– Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga

– Walnut Park – Visalia

Colorado

Greeley Place -- Greeley

Highland Trail – Broomfield

Lakewood Estates – Lakewood

Longmont Regent – Longmont

Pueblo Regent – Pueblo

Quincy Place – Denver

– Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland

Sunridge – Colorado Springs

Connecticut

Cedar Woods – Branford

White Oaks – Manchester

Florida

The Atrium at Gainesville – Gainesville

– Augustine Landing – Jacksonville

– Azalea Park – Lakeland

– Belleair Towers – Clearwater

Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee

– Marion Woods – Ocala

– Regency Residence – Port Richey

Sterling Court – Deltona

– The Tremont – Oviedo

– University Pines – Pensacola

The Venetian Gardens– Venice

Windward Palms – Boynton Beach

Woodlands Village – Bradenton

Georgia

Laurel Grove – Lawrenceville

– Pinegate ­– Macon

The Regency House – Decatur

Riverplace – Columbus

Smoky Springs – Gainesville

Washington Commons – Evans

Hawaii

Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu

Kalama Heights – Kihei

Illinois

Blair House – Normal

– Normal Curtis Creek – Quincy

– Quincy Montvale Estates – Springfield

Indiana

Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne

Parkside Court – Columbus

Court – Columbus Redbud Hills – Bloomington

Willow Park – Evansville

Iowa

Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines

Illahee Hills – Urbandale

Mallard Point – Cedar Falls

– Palmer Hills – Bettendorf

– Walden Place – Iowa City

Kansas

Grasslands Estates – Wichita

Greenwood Terrace – Lenexa

Thornton Place – Topeka

Kentucky

Hartland Hills – Lexington

– Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville

Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville

Louisiana

Nouveau Marc – Kenner

Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge

Maine

Kittery Estates – Kittery

The Woods at Canco – Portland

Massachusetts

Devonshire Estates – Lenox

Summer Place – Chelmsford

Michigan

Ashford Court – Westland

– Aurora Pond – Wyoming

– The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford

– Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids

– Sterling Place -- Southfield

-- Wescourt – Saginaw

Winter Village -- Frankenmuth

Minnesota

The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake

Mississippi

Chateau Ridgeland – Ridgeland

Missouri

Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin

The Cambridge -- Springfield

-- Country Squire – St. Joseph

Orchid Terrace – St Louis

Montana

Aspen View – Billings

– Billings Grizzly Peak – Missoula

Hunter's Pointe – Helena

Nebraska

Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha

Nevada

Carson Plaza – Carson City

– Montara Meadows – Las Vegas

– Sky Peaks – Reno

New Hampshire

Birch Heights – Derry

New Jersey

Yardley Commons – Voorhees

New Mexico

Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque

New York

Diamond Ridge – Troy

– Troy Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

Carmel Place – Charlotte

– Cedar Ridge – Burlington

– Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem

– Crescent Heights – Concord

– Emerald Pond – Durham

– Forsyth Court – Winston-Salem

– Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh

– Jordan Oaks – Cary

– Cary The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest

– Pinecrest – Hickory

– Hickory Shads Landing – Charlotte

The Stratford – High Point

– Willow Grove – Matthews

– The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington

Ohio

New England Club – Cincinnati

Pearl Crossing – Strongsville

The Worthington – Gahanna

Oklahoma

Prairie Rose – Tulsa

Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow

Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville

Oregon

Garden Valley – Roseburg

– Gresham Manor – Gresham

Madrona Hills – Salem

Parkrose Chateau – Portland

The Regent – Corvallis

Rock Creek – Hillsboro

– Rogue Valley – Grants Pass

Sheldon Oaks – Eugene

– Eugene Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis

– Vineyard Place – Milwaukie

Pennsylvania

Bethel Park – Bethel Park

– Essex House – Lemoyne

The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg

– Whispering Oaks – Hermitage

South Carolina

Ashley Park – Charleston

– Deepwood Estates – Lexington

Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach

Forest Pines – Columbia

– Indigo Pines – Hilton Head

– Westminster – Greenville

South Dakota

Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City

Tennessee

Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga

Echo Ridge – Knoxville

– Jackson Meadow – Jackson

– Jackson The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin

Uffelman Estates – Clarksville

Windlands East – Madison

Texas

Arlington Plaza – Arlington

The Bentley –Dallas

–Dallas The Chateau – McKinney

Colonial Village – Longview

– Copperfield Estates – Houston

Cowhorn Creek Estates – Texarkana

Cypress Woods – Kingwood

Dogwood Estates – Denton

The El Dorado – Richardson

– Fox Run Estates – Arlington

Heritage Village – McAllen

Highland Estates – Cedar Park

Madison Estates – San Antonio

Paradise Springs – Spring

Parkview In Allen – Allen

Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock

Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound

– Polo Park Estates – Midland

Renaissance- Austin – Austin

– Renaissance-Sherman – Sherman

Rosewood Estates – Tyler

Ventura Place – Lubbock

– Whiterock Court – Dallas

Utah

The Harrison Regent – Ogden

Olympus Ranch – Murray

Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan

The Seville – Orem

Virginia

Colonial Harbor – Yorktown

Elm Park Estates – Roanoke

The Fairmont – Manassas

– The Virginian – Richmond

Washington

Bedford – Vancouver

– Cascadian Place – Everett

The Garden Club – Bellevue

Harvard Park – Spokane

– Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver

Orchard Park – Yakima

Park Plaza – Walla Walla

– Peninsula – Gig Harbor

Willow Gardens -- Puyallup

Wisconsin

The Jefferson– Middleton

Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire

– Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls

Wyoming

Whispering Chase – Cheyenne

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 25,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services , Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention, and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Cerrito

Holiday Retirement

407.986.5537

[email protected]

SOURCE Holiday Retirement

Related Links

https://www.holidaytouch.com

