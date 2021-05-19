Holiday Retirement Named Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year
Award designation extends to 201 of its senior living communities
May 19, 2021, 10:00 ET
WINTER PARK, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Holiday Retirement with certification as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. This honor extends to 201 – 84 percent—of its senior living communities.
According to the study, 78 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 240 locations. Great Place to Work Institute, the independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
"A strong and engaging work environment allows our employees, and our company, to overcome obstacles — something that was evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. "We know that our commitment to putting our employees at the center of what we do, is what drives our success at delivering the best services to our customers and upholding our mission of helping older people live better."
"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."
Holiday Retirement employees completed 6,127 surveys, resulting in a 92 percent confidence level and a margin of error of less than ± 5 percent.
The following 201 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:
Alabama
- Eastdale Estates – Montgomery
- Monarch Estates – Auburn
- Rocky Ridge – Hoover
- University Oaks – Mobile
Arizona
- Desert Rose – Yuma
- Madison Meadows – Phoenix
- Vista de la Montaña – Surprise
- Vista del Rio – Peoria
- Westgate Village – Glendale
Arkansas
- Andover Place – Little Rock
- Apple Blossom – Rogers
- Butterfield Place – Fort Smith
- South Wind Heights – Jonesboro
California
- The Bonaventure – Ventura
- Bridgecreek – West Covina
- The Camelot – Hemet
- The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula
- Fig Garden – Fresno
- Hilltop Estates – Redding
- Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo
- Mission Commons – Redlands
- Mistywood – Roseville
- The Oakmont – Chico
- The Palms – La Mirada
- Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa
- Shasta Estates – Redding
- Sierra Hills – Porterville
- The Springs of Escondido – Escondido
- Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga
- Walnut Park – Visalia
Colorado
- Greeley Place -- Greeley
- Highland Trail – Broomfield
- Lakewood Estates – Lakewood
- Longmont Regent – Longmont
- Pueblo Regent – Pueblo
- Quincy Place – Denver
- Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland
- Sunridge – Colorado Springs
Connecticut
- Cedar Woods – Branford
- White Oaks – Manchester
Florida
- The Atrium at Gainesville – Gainesville
- Augustine Landing – Jacksonville
- Azalea Park – Lakeland
- Belleair Towers – Clearwater
- Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee
- Marion Woods – Ocala
- Regency Residence – Port Richey
- Sterling Court – Deltona
- The Tremont – Oviedo
- University Pines – Pensacola
- The Venetian Gardens– Venice
- Windward Palms – Boynton Beach
- Woodlands Village – Bradenton
Georgia
- Laurel Grove – Lawrenceville
- Pinegate – Macon
- The Regency House – Decatur
- Riverplace – Columbus
- Smoky Springs – Gainesville
- Washington Commons – Evans
Hawaii
- Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu
- Kalama Heights – Kihei
Illinois
- Blair House – Normal
- Curtis Creek – Quincy
- Montvale Estates – Springfield
Indiana
- Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne
- Parkside Court – Columbus
- Redbud Hills – Bloomington
- Willow Park – Evansville
Iowa
- Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines
- Illahee Hills – Urbandale
- Mallard Point – Cedar Falls
- Palmer Hills – Bettendorf
- Walden Place – Iowa City
Kansas
- Grasslands Estates – Wichita
- Greenwood Terrace – Lenexa
- Thornton Place – Topeka
Kentucky
- Hartland Hills – Lexington
- Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville
- Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville
Louisiana
- Nouveau Marc – Kenner
- Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge
Maine
- Kittery Estates – Kittery
- The Woods at Canco – Portland
Massachusetts
- Devonshire Estates – Lenox
- Summer Place – Chelmsford
Michigan
- Ashford Court – Westland
- Aurora Pond – Wyoming
- The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford
- Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids
- Sterling Place -- Southfield
- Wescourt – Saginaw
- Winter Village -- Frankenmuth
Minnesota
- The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake
Mississippi
- Chateau Ridgeland – Ridgeland
Missouri
- Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin
- The Cambridge -- Springfield
- Country Squire – St. Joseph
- Orchid Terrace – St Louis
Montana
- Aspen View – Billings
- Grizzly Peak – Missoula
- Hunter's Pointe – Helena
Nebraska
- Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha
Nevada
- Carson Plaza – Carson City
- Montara Meadows – Las Vegas
- Sky Peaks – Reno
New Hampshire
- Birch Heights – Derry
New Jersey
- Yardley Commons – Voorhees
New Mexico
- Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque
New York
- Diamond Ridge – Troy
- Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie
North Carolina
- Carmel Place – Charlotte
- Cedar Ridge – Burlington
- Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem
- Crescent Heights – Concord
- Emerald Pond – Durham
- Forsyth Court – Winston-Salem
- Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh
- Jordan Oaks – Cary
- The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest
- Pinecrest – Hickory
- Shads Landing – Charlotte
- The Stratford – High Point
- Willow Grove – Matthews
- The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington
Ohio
- New England Club – Cincinnati
- Pearl Crossing – Strongsville
- The Worthington – Gahanna
Oklahoma
- Prairie Rose – Tulsa
- Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow
- Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville
Oregon
- Garden Valley – Roseburg
- Gresham Manor – Gresham
- Madrona Hills – Salem
- Parkrose Chateau – Portland
- The Regent – Corvallis
- Rock Creek – Hillsboro
- Rogue Valley – Grants Pass
- Sheldon Oaks – Eugene
- Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis
- Vineyard Place – Milwaukie
Pennsylvania
- Bethel Park – Bethel Park
- Essex House – Lemoyne
- The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg
- Whispering Oaks – Hermitage
South Carolina
- Ashley Park – Charleston
- Deepwood Estates – Lexington
- Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach
- Forest Pines – Columbia
- Indigo Pines – Hilton Head
- Westminster – Greenville
South Dakota
- Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City
Tennessee
- Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga
- Echo Ridge – Knoxville
- Jackson Meadow – Jackson
- The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin
- Uffelman Estates – Clarksville
- Windlands East – Madison
Texas
- Arlington Plaza – Arlington
- The Bentley –Dallas
- The Chateau – McKinney
- Colonial Village – Longview
- Copperfield Estates – Houston
- Cowhorn Creek Estates – Texarkana
- Cypress Woods – Kingwood
- Dogwood Estates – Denton
- The El Dorado – Richardson
- Fox Run Estates – Arlington
- Heritage Village – McAllen
- Highland Estates – Cedar Park
- Madison Estates – San Antonio
- Paradise Springs – Spring
- Parkview In Allen – Allen
- Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock
- Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound
- Polo Park Estates – Midland
- Renaissance-Austin – Austin
- Renaissance-Sherman – Sherman
- Rosewood Estates – Tyler
- Ventura Place – Lubbock
- Whiterock Court – Dallas
Utah
- The Harrison Regent – Ogden
- Olympus Ranch – Murray
- Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan
- The Seville – Orem
Virginia
- Colonial Harbor – Yorktown
- Elm Park Estates – Roanoke
- The Fairmont – Manassas
- The Virginian – Richmond
Washington
- Bedford – Vancouver
- Cascadian Place – Everett
- The Garden Club – Bellevue
- Harvard Park – Spokane
- Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver
- Orchard Park – Yakima
- Park Plaza – Walla Walla
- Peninsula – Gig Harbor
- Willow Gardens -- Puyallup
Wisconsin
- The Jefferson– Middleton
- Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire
- Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls
Wyoming
- Whispering Chase – Cheyenne
About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 25,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention, and stock performance.
Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Cerrito
Holiday Retirement
407.986.5537
[email protected]
SOURCE Holiday Retirement
