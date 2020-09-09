Holiday Retirement Named Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year
Sep 09, 2020, 10:00 ET
WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement is proud to announce its certification as a great place to work. This is the third consecutive year that Holiday Retirement has earned this designation by independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute. This honor also extends to 221 – 85 percent—of its senior living communities.
According to the study, 79 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 261 locations. The independent research and consulting firm evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
"At Holiday, our mission to help older people live better begins with happy and engaged employees," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement's CEO. "When our employees feel supported and know that they have the tools and resources they need, it drives our customer satisfaction. This year's distinction is particularly important as the pandemic forced us to adjust our mindset and adapt our workflows."
"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."
Holiday Retirement employees completed 7,048 surveys, resulting in a 96 percent participation rate and a margin of error of 0 percent.
The following 221 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:
Alabama
- Eastdale Estates – Montgomery
- Monarch Estates – Auburn
- Rocky Ridge – Hoover
- University Oaks – Mobile
Arkansas
- Andover Place – Little Rock
- Apple Blossom – Rogers
- Butterfield Place – Fort Smith
- The Gardens at Arkanshire – Springdale
- South Wind Heights – Jonesboro
Arizona
- Desert Rose – Yuma
- Madison Meadows – Phoenix
- Vista de la Montaña – Surprise
- Vista del Rio – Peoria
- Westgate Village – Glendale
California
- Arcadia Place – Vista
- The Bonaventure – Ventura
- Bridgecreek – West Covina
- The Camelot – Hemet
- The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula
- Columbus Estates – Bakersfield
- Fig Garden – Fresno
- Golden Oaks – Yucaipa
- The Hampshire -- Merced
- Hilltop Estates – Redding
- Mission Commons – Redlands
- Mistywood – Roseville
- Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo
- The Oakmont – Chico
- The Palms – La Mirada
- Rancho Village – Palmdale
- Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa
- The Remington - Hanford
- Shasta Estates – Redding
- Sierra Hills – Porterville
- Standiford Place – Modesto
- The Springs of Escondido – Escondido
- The Springs of Napa – Napa
- Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga
- Walnut Park – Visalia
- The Westmont – Santa Clara
Colorado
- Greeley Place -- Greeley
- Highland Trail – Broomfield
- Kipling Meadows -- Arvada
- Lakewood Estates – Lakewood
- Longmont Regent – Longmont
- Pueblo Regent – Pueblo
- Quincy Place – Denver
- Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland
- Sunridge – Colorado Springs
Connecticut
- Cedar Woods – Branford
- Lodge at Cold Spring – Rocky Hill
- Village Gate – Farmington
- White Oaks – Manchester
Florida
- Augustine Landing – Jacksonville
- Azalea Park – Lakeland
- Belleair Towers – Clearwater
- Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee
- Desoto Beach Club – Sarasota
- Isles of Vero Beach – Vero Beach
- Las Palmas – Palm Coast
- Marion Woods – Ocala
- Regency Residence – Port Richey
- Sterling Court – Deltona
- The Tremont – Oviedo
- University Pines – Pensacola
- The Venetian Gardens– Venice
- Windward Palms – Boynton Beach
- Woodlands Village – Bradenton
Georgia
- Iris Place – Athens
- Pinegate – Macon
- The Regency House – Decatur
- Riverplace – Columbus
- Smoky Springs – Gainesville
- Washington Commons – Evans
Hawaii
- Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu
- Kalama Heights – Kihei
Iowa
- Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines
- Illahee Hills – Urbandale
- Mallard Point – Cedar Falls
- Palmer Hills – Bettendorf
- Walden Place – Iowa City
Idaho
- Chateau De Boise – Boise
Illinois
- Blair House – Normal
- Curtis Creek – Quincy
- Montvale Estates – Springfield
Indiana
- Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne
- Parkside Court – Columbus
- Redbud Hills – Bloomington
- Willow Park – Evansville
Kansas
- Grasslands Estates – Wichita
- Thornton Place – Topeka
Kentucky
- Hartland Hills – Lexington
- Jackson Oaks – Paducah
- Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville
- Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville
Louisiana
- Nouveau Marc – Kenner
- Summerfield Estates – Shreveport
- Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge
Massachusetts
- Bluebird Estates – East Longmeadow
- Devonshire Estates – Lenox
- Quail Run Estates – Agawam
Maine
- Kittery Estates – Kittery
Michigan
- Ashford Court – Westland
- Aurora Pond – Wyoming
- Blue Water Lodge – Fort Gratiot
- Genesee Gardens – Flint Township
- The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford
- Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids
- The Marquette – East Lansing
- Sterling Place -- Southfield
- Wescourt – Saginaw
- Winter Village -- Frankenmuth
Minnesota
- The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake
Missouri
- Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin
- The Cambridge -- Springfield
- Country Squire – St. Joseph
- Orchid Terrace – St Louis
Montana
- Aspen View – Billings
- Grizzly Peak – Missoula
- Hunter's Pointe – Helena
North Carolina
- Carmel Place – Charlotte
- Cedar Ridge – Burlington
- Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem
- Crescent Heights – Concord
- Durham Regent -- Durham
- Emerald Pond – Durham
- Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh
- Jordan Oaks – Cary
- The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest
- Pinecrest – Hickory
- Shads Landing – Charlotte
- The Stratford – High Point
- The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington
Nebraska
- Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha
New Hampshire
- Birch Heights – Derry
- Maple Suites – Dover
New Mexico
- Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque
Nevada
- Carson Plaza – Carson City
- Montara Meadows – Las Vegas
New Jersey
- Yardley Commons -- Voorhees
New York
- Diamond Ridge – Troy
- Fleming Point – Greece
- Holiday at The Atrium – Glenville
- Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie
Ohio
- Alexis Gardens – Toledo
- New England Club – Cincinnati
- Pearl Crossing – Strongsville
- The Worthington -- Gahanna
Oklahoma
- Prairie Rose – Tulsa
- Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow
- Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville
Oregon
- Garden Valley – Roseburg
- Gresham Manor – Gresham
- Hidden Lakes – Salem
- Madrona Hills – Salem
- Parkrose Chateau – Portland
- The Regent – Corvallis
- Rock Creek – Hillsboro
- Rogue Valley – Grants Pass
- Sheldon Oaks – Eugene
- Stone Lodge – Bend
- Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis
- Vineyard Place – Milwaukie
Pennsylvania
- Bethel Park – Bethel Park
- Essex House – Lemoyne
- The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg
- Walnut Woods -- Boyertown
- Whispering Oaks – Hermitage
South Carolina
- Ashley Park – Charleston
- Deepwood Estates – Lexington
- Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach
- Forest Pines – Columbia
- Haywood Estates – Greenville
- Indigo Pines – Hilton Head
- Westminster – Greenville
Tennessee
- Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga
- Echo Ridge – Knoxville
- Jackson Meadow – Jackson
- The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin
- Uffelman Estates – Clarksville
- Windlands East – Madison
Texas
- Arlington Plaza – Arlington
- The Bentley –Dallas
- The Chateau – McKinney
- Colonial Village – Longview
- Copperfield Estates – Houston
- Cypress Woods – Kingwood
- Dogwood Estates – Denton
- The El Dorado – Richardson
- Fox Run Estates – Arlington
- Heritage Village – McAllen
- Lakeshore Estates – Waco
- Madison Estates – San Antonio
- Paradise Springs – Spring
- Parkview In Allen – Allen
- Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock
- Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound
- Renaissance-Austin – Austin
- Rosewood Estates – Tyler
- Ventura Place – Lubbock
- Whiterock Court – Dallas
Utah
- The Harrison Regent – Ogden
- Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan
- The Seville – Orem
Virginia
- Dogwood Terrace – Richmond
- The Fairmont – Manassas
- The Virginian – Richmond
Washington
- Bedford – Vancouver
- Bridge Park – Seattle
- Capital Place – Olympia
- Cascadian Place – Everett
- The Garden Club – Bellevue
- Harvard Park – Spokane
- Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver
- Orchard Park – Yakima
- Park Plaza – Walla Walla
- Peninsula – Gig Harbor
Wisconsin
- The Jefferson– Middleton
- Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire
- Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls
Wyoming
- Whispering Chase – Cheyenne
About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com.
About Great Place to Work Institute®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.
Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com
Media Contacts:
Alyssa Cerrito
Holiday Retirement
407.986.5537
[email protected]
