Holiday Retirement Named Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement is proud to announce its certification as a great place to work. This is the third consecutive year that Holiday Retirement has earned this designation by independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute. This honor also extends to 221 – 85 percent—of its senior living communities.

According to the study, 79 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 261 locations. The independent research and consulting firm evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"At Holiday, our mission to help older people live better begins with happy and engaged employees," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement's CEO. "When our employees feel supported and know that they have the tools and resources they need, it drives our customer satisfaction. This year's distinction is particularly important as the pandemic forced us to adjust our mindset and adapt our workflows."

"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Holiday Retirement employees completed 7,048 surveys, resulting in a 96 percent participation rate and a margin of error of 0 percent.

The following 221 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:

Alabama

Eastdale Estates – Montgomery

Monarch Estates – Auburn

Rocky Ridge – Hoover

– University Oaks – Mobile

Arkansas

Andover Place – Little Rock

– Apple Blossom – Rogers

Butterfield Place – Fort Smith

The Gardens at Arkanshire – Springdale

South Wind Heights – Jonesboro

Arizona

Desert Rose – Yuma

Madison Meadows – Phoenix

– Vista de la Montaña – Surprise

Vista del Rio – Peoria

Westgate Village – Glendale

California

Arcadia Place – Vista

The Bonaventure – Ventura

Bridgecreek – West Covina

The Camelot – Hemet

The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula

Columbus Estates – Bakersfield

Fig Garden – Fresno

Golden Oaks – Yucaipa

– The Hampshire -- Merced

-- Hilltop Estates – Redding

Mission Commons – Redlands

Mistywood – Roseville

Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo

The Oakmont – Chico

The Palms – La Mirada

Rancho Village – Palmdale

Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa

The Remington - Hanford

Shasta Estates – Redding

Sierra Hills – Porterville

– Standiford Place – Modesto

– The Springs of Escondido – Escondido

– The Springs of Napa – Napa

– Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga

– Walnut Park – Visalia

The Westmont – Santa Clara

Colorado

Greeley Place -- Greeley

Highland Trail – Broomfield

Kipling Meadows -- Arvada

Lakewood Estates – Lakewood

Longmont Regent – Longmont

Pueblo Regent – Pueblo

Quincy Place – Denver

– Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland

Sunridge – Colorado Springs

Connecticut

Cedar Woods – Branford

Lodge at Cold Spring – Rocky Hill

Village Gate – Farmington

White Oaks – Manchester

Florida

Augustine Landing – Jacksonville

– Azalea Park – Lakeland

– Belleair Towers – Clearwater

Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee

– Desoto Beach Club – Sarasota

Isles of Vero Beach – Vero Beach

– Las Palmas – Palm Coast

– Marion Woods – Ocala

– Regency Residence – Port Richey

Sterling Court – Deltona

– The Tremont – Oviedo

– University Pines – Pensacola

The Venetian Gardens– Venice

Windward Palms – Boynton Beach

Woodlands Village – Bradenton

Georgia

Iris Place – Athens

– Pinegate ­– Macon

The Regency House – Decatur

Riverplace – Columbus

Smoky Springs – Gainesville

Washington Commons – Evans

Hawaii

Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu

Kalama Heights – Kihei

Iowa

Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines

Illahee Hills – Urbandale

Mallard Point – Cedar Falls

– Palmer Hills – Bettendorf

– Walden Place – Iowa City

Idaho

Chateau De Boise – Boise

Illinois

Blair House – Normal

– Normal Curtis Creek – Quincy

– Quincy Montvale Estates – Springfield

Indiana

Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne

Parkside Court – Columbus

Court – Columbus Redbud Hills – Bloomington

Willow Park – Evansville

Kansas

Grasslands Estates – Wichita

Thornton Place – Topeka

Kentucky

Hartland Hills – Lexington

– Jackson Oaks – Paducah

– Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville

Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville

Louisiana

Nouveau Marc – Kenner

Summerfield Estates – Shreveport

Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

Bluebird Estates – East Longmeadow

Devonshire Estates – Lenox

Quail Run Estates – Agawam

Maine

Kittery Estates – Kittery

Michigan

Ashford Court – Westland

– Aurora Pond – Wyoming

– Blue Water Lodge – Fort Gratiot

Genesee Gardens – Flint Township

The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford

– Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids

– The Marquette – East Lansing

– Sterling Place -- Southfield

-- Wescourt – Saginaw

Winter Village -- Frankenmuth

Minnesota

The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake

Missouri

Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin

The Cambridge -- Springfield

-- Country Squire – St. Joseph

Orchid Terrace – St Louis

Montana

Aspen View – Billings

– Billings Grizzly Peak – Missoula

Hunter's Pointe – Helena

North Carolina

Carmel Place – Charlotte

– Cedar Ridge – Burlington

– Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem

– Crescent Heights – Concord

– Durham Regent -- Durham

Emerald Pond – Durham

– Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh

– Jordan Oaks – Cary

– Cary The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest

– Pinecrest – Hickory

– Hickory Shads Landing – Charlotte

The Stratford – High Point

– The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington

Nebraska

Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha

New Hampshire

Birch Heights – Derry

Maple Suites – Dover

New Mexico

Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque

Nevada

Carson Plaza – Carson City

– Montara Meadows – Las Vegas

New Jersey

Yardley Commons -- Voorhees

New York

Diamond Ridge – Troy

– Troy Fleming Point – Greece

Holiday at The Atrium – Glenville

Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie

Ohio

Alexis Gardens – Toledo

New England Club – Cincinnati

Pearl Crossing – Strongsville

The Worthington -- Gahanna

Oklahoma

Prairie Rose – Tulsa

Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow

Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville

Oregon

Garden Valley – Roseburg

– Gresham Manor – Gresham

Hidden Lakes – Salem

– Madrona Hills – Salem

Parkrose Chateau – Portland

The Regent – Corvallis

Rock Creek – Hillsboro

– Rogue Valley – Grants Pass

Sheldon Oaks – Eugene

– Eugene Stone Lodge – Bend

– Bend Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis

– Vineyard Place – Milwaukie

Pennsylvania

Bethel Park – Bethel Park

– Essex House – Lemoyne

The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg

– Walnut Woods -- Boyertown

Whispering Oaks – Hermitage

South Carolina

Ashley Park – Charleston

– Deepwood Estates – Lexington

Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach

Forest Pines – Columbia

– Haywood Estates – Greenville

Indigo Pines – Hilton Head

– Westminster – Greenville

Tennessee

Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga

Echo Ridge – Knoxville

– Jackson Meadow – Jackson

– Jackson The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin

Uffelman Estates – Clarksville

Windlands East – Madison

Texas

Arlington Plaza – Arlington

The Bentley –Dallas

–Dallas The Chateau – McKinney

Colonial Village – Longview

– Copperfield Estates – Houston

Cypress Woods – Kingwood

Dogwood Estates – Denton

The El Dorado – Richardson

– Fox Run Estates – Arlington

Heritage Village – McAllen

Lakeshore Estates – Waco

Madison Estates – San Antonio

Paradise Springs – Spring

Parkview In Allen – Allen

Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock

Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound

– Renaissance- Austin – Austin

– Rosewood Estates – Tyler

Ventura Place – Lubbock

– Whiterock Court – Dallas

Utah

The Harrison Regent – Ogden

Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan

The Seville – Orem

Virginia

Dogwood Terrace – Richmond

The Fairmont – Manassas

– The Virginian – Richmond

Washington

Bedford – Vancouver

– Bridge Park – Seattle

Capital Place – Olympia

Cascadian Place – Everett

The Garden Club – Bellevue

Harvard Park – Spokane

– Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver

Orchard Park – Yakima

Park Plaza – Walla Walla

– Peninsula – Gig Harbor

Wisconsin

The Jefferson– Middleton

Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire

– Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls

Wyoming

Whispering Chase – Cheyenne

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com.

About Great Place to Work Institute®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services , Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

