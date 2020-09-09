Holiday Retirement Named Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement is proud to announce its certification as a great place to work. This is the third consecutive year that Holiday Retirement has earned this designation by independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute. This honor also extends to 221 – 85 percent—of its senior living communities.

According to the study, 79 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 261 locations. The independent research and consulting firm evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"At Holiday, our mission to help older people live better begins with happy and engaged employees," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement's CEO. "When our employees feel supported and know that they have the tools and resources they need, it drives our customer satisfaction. This year's distinction is particularly important as the pandemic forced us to adjust our mindset and adapt our workflows."

"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Holiday Retirement employees completed 7,048 surveys, resulting in a 96 percent participation rate and a margin of error of 0 percent.

The following 221 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:

Alabama

  • Eastdale Estates – Montgomery
  • Monarch Estates – Auburn
  • Rocky RidgeHoover
  • University Oaks – Mobile

Arkansas

  • Andover PlaceLittle Rock
  • Apple Blossom – Rogers
  • Butterfield Place – Fort Smith
  • The Gardens at Arkanshire – Springdale
  • South Wind Heights – Jonesboro

Arizona

  • Desert Rose – Yuma
  • Madison MeadowsPhoenix
  • Vista de la Montaña – Surprise
  • Vista del Rio – Peoria
  • Westgate Village – Glendale

California

  • Arcadia Place – Vista
  • The Bonaventure – Ventura
  • Bridgecreek – West Covina
  • The Camelot – Hemet
  • The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula
  • Columbus Estates – Bakersfield
  • Fig Garden – Fresno
  • Golden OaksYucaipa
  • The Hampshire -- Merced
  • Hilltop Estates – Redding
  • Mission Commons – Redlands
  • Mistywood – Roseville
  • Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo
  • The Oakmont – Chico
  • The Palms – La Mirada
  • Rancho Village – Palmdale
  • Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa
  • The Remington - Hanford
  • Shasta Estates – Redding
  • Sierra HillsPorterville
  • Standiford PlaceModesto
  • The Springs of EscondidoEscondido
  • The Springs of NapaNapa
  • Valencia CommonsRancho Cucamonga
  • Walnut Park – Visalia
  • The Westmont – Santa Clara

Colorado

  • Greeley Place -- Greeley
  • Highland Trail – Broomfield
  • Kipling Meadows -- Arvada
  • Lakewood Estates – Lakewood
  • Longmont Regent – Longmont
  • Pueblo Regent – Pueblo
  • Quincy PlaceDenver
  • Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland
  • Sunridge – Colorado Springs

Connecticut

  • Cedar Woods – Branford
  • Lodge at Cold Spring – Rocky Hill
  • Village Gate – Farmington
  • White Oaks – Manchester

Florida

  • Augustine LandingJacksonville
  • Azalea ParkLakeland
  • Belleair Towers – Clearwater
  • Cherry LaurelTallahassee
  • Desoto Beach Club – Sarasota
  • Isles of Vero BeachVero Beach
  • Las PalmasPalm Coast
  • Marion WoodsOcala
  • Regency Residence – Port Richey
  • Sterling CourtDeltona
  • The TremontOviedo
  • University Pines – Pensacola
  • The Venetian Gardens– Venice
  • Windward Palms – Boynton Beach
  • Woodlands VillageBradenton

Georgia

  • Iris PlaceAthens
  • Pinegate ­– Macon
  • The Regency House – Decatur
  • Riverplace – Columbus
  • Smoky Springs – Gainesville
  • Washington Commons – Evans

Hawaii

  • Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu
  • Kalama Heights – Kihei

Iowa

  • Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines
  • Illahee Hills – Urbandale
  • Mallard PointCedar Falls
  • Palmer HillsBettendorf
  • Walden PlaceIowa City

Idaho

  • Chateau De Boise – Boise

Illinois

  • Blair House – Normal
  • Curtis Creek – Quincy
  • Montvale Estates – Springfield

Indiana

  • Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne
  • Parkside Court – Columbus
  • Redbud Hills – Bloomington
  • Willow ParkEvansville

Kansas

  • Grasslands Estates – Wichita
  • Thornton Place – Topeka

Kentucky

  • Hartland HillsLexington
  • Jackson OaksPaducah
  • Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville
  • Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville

Louisiana

  • Nouveau Marc – Kenner
  • Summerfield Estates – Shreveport
  • Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

  • Bluebird Estates – East Longmeadow
  • Devonshire Estates – Lenox
  • Quail Run Estates – Agawam

Maine

  • Kittery Estates – Kittery

Michigan

  • Ashford CourtWestland
  • Aurora PondWyoming
  • Blue Water Lodge – Fort Gratiot
  • Genesee Gardens – Flint Township
  • The Inn at Cass LakeWaterford
  • Lincoln SquareGrand Rapids
  • The MarquetteEast Lansing
  • Sterling Place -- Southfield
  • Wescourt – Saginaw
  • Winter Village -- Frankenmuth

Minnesota

  • The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake

Missouri

  • Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin
  • The Cambridge -- Springfield
  • Country Squire – St. Joseph
  • Orchid Terrace – St Louis

Montana

  • Aspen View – Billings
  • Grizzly Peak – Missoula
  • Hunter's Pointe – Helena

North Carolina

  • Carmel PlaceCharlotte
  • Cedar RidgeBurlington
  • Creekside TerraceWinston-Salem
  • Crescent HeightsConcord
  • Durham Regent -- Durham
  • Emerald PondDurham
  • Gardens at WakefieldRaleigh
  • Jordan Oaks – Cary
  • The Lodge at Wake ForestWake Forest
  • Pinecrest – Hickory
  • Shads Landing – Charlotte
  • The StratfordHigh Point
  • The Woods at Holly TreeWilmington

Nebraska

  • Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha

New Hampshire

  • Birch Heights – Derry
  • Maple Suites – Dover

New Mexico

  • Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque

Nevada

  • Carson PlazaCarson City
  • Montara MeadowsLas Vegas

New Jersey

  • Yardley Commons -- Voorhees

New York

  • Diamond Ridge – Troy
  • Fleming Point – Greece
  • Holiday at The Atrium – Glenville
  • Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie

Ohio

  • Alexis Gardens – Toledo
  • New England Club – Cincinnati
  • Pearl Crossing – Strongsville
  • The Worthington -- Gahanna

Oklahoma

  • Prairie Rose – Tulsa
  • Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow
  • Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville

Oregon

  • Garden ValleyRoseburg
  • Gresham Manor – Gresham
  • Hidden LakesSalem
  • Madrona Hills – Salem
  • Parkrose Chateau – Portland
  • The Regent – Corvallis
  • Rock CreekHillsboro
  • Rogue Valley – Grants Pass
  • Sheldon Oaks – Eugene
  • Stone Lodge – Bend
  • Stoneybrook LodgeCorvallis
  • Vineyard Place – Milwaukie

Pennsylvania

  • Bethel ParkBethel Park
  • Essex House – Lemoyne
  • The Manor at OakridgeHarrisburg
  • Walnut Woods -- Boyertown
  • Whispering Oaks – Hermitage

South Carolina

  • Ashley ParkCharleston
  • Deepwood Estates – Lexington
  • Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach
  • Forest PinesColumbia
  • Haywood Estates – Greenville
  • Indigo PinesHilton Head
  • WestminsterGreenville

Tennessee

  • Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga
  • Echo RidgeKnoxville
  • Jackson Meadow – Jackson
  • The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin
  • Uffelman Estates – Clarksville
  • Windlands East – Madison

Texas

  • Arlington Plaza – Arlington
  • The Bentley –Dallas
  • The Chateau – McKinney
  • Colonial VillageLongview
  • Copperfield Estates – Houston
  • Cypress Woods – Kingwood
  • Dogwood Estates – Denton
  • The El DoradoRichardson
  • Fox Run Estates – Arlington
  • Heritage Village – McAllen
  • Lakeshore Estates – Waco
  • Madison Estates – San Antonio
  • Paradise Springs – Spring
  • Parkview In Allen – Allen
  • Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock
  • Pinewood HillsFlower Mound
  • Renaissance-AustinAustin
  • Rosewood Estates – Tyler
  • Ventura PlaceLubbock
  • Whiterock Court – Dallas

Utah

  • The Harrison Regent – Ogden
  • Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan
  • The SevilleOrem

Virginia

  • Dogwood Terrace – Richmond
  • The FairmontManassas
  • The Virginian – Richmond

Washington

  • BedfordVancouver
  • Bridge Park – Seattle
  • Capital Place – Olympia
  • Cascadian Place – Everett
  • The Garden Club – Bellevue
  • Harvard ParkSpokane
  • Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver
  • Orchard Park – Yakima
  • Park PlazaWalla Walla
  • Peninsula – Gig Harbor

Wisconsin

  • The Jefferson– Middleton
  • Oakwood HillsEau Claire
  • Village at The FallsMenomonee Falls

Wyoming

  • Whispering Chase – Cheyenne

About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com.

About Great Place to Work Institute®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Alyssa Cerrito
Holiday Retirement
407.986.5537    
[email protected]

