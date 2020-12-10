Holiday Retirement Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored Holiday Retirement for the third consecutive year as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. Holiday placed #5 on the Fortune list, moving up 9 spots from the 2019 ranking. The ranking considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"During such an uncertain time, what has remained constant for us is the commitment, hard-work, and dedication of our employees. Holiday's enhanced strength in the industry is because of our incredible team members," said Lilly Donohue, CEO at Holiday Retirement.

"When I came to be a part of my team, I was embraced with friendliness and knew right away that this would be an enjoyable journey working with our seniors. I am so thankful for this opportunity," said one associate in anonymous Great Place to Work survey feedback. "Building a bond with the residents is always special. You grow a special kind of friendship with them that you can get nowhere else," said another.

With regards to COVID-19, an associate had this to say, "When it comes to COVID, Holiday is taking all of the precautions necessary and are holding everyone accountable to the expectations and standards that every state and county has. They are doing an ideal job in adapting to the new regulations that are required."

"The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "When organizations like Holiday Retirement treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care."

"The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. "We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year's challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better."

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

