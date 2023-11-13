HOLIDAY SEASON AT SAMARITAINE PARIS

News provided by

SAMARITAINE PARIS

13 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

SAMARITAINE PARIS JUBILE

NOV 8, 2023 - JAN 9, 2024

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the holiday season, Samaritaine is transformed into a palace of sweet delights! From November 8 to January 9, the department store celebrates celebration itself and the French art of living, where pleasure reigns.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9219851-holiday-season-samaritaine-paris/

Continue Reading
HOLIDAY SEASON AT SAMARITAINE PARIS
HOLIDAY SEASON AT SAMARITAINE PARIS

Samaritaine gives a taste of Christmas with a selection of tantalizing colors and sumptuous shapes, appetizing accessories in sizes XXS to XXL with a range of soft, shiny and sweet finishes. Tangerine, Midnight Blue and Pomegranate shades adorn the window display, where generosity comes in the form of mounted Christmas trees in a variety of formats and shiny materials. Get ready for an exceptional celebration, with faceted balls and dancing crowds!

The cherry on the cake? Samaritaine has partnered with Warner Bros. for the release of its exciting, enchanting and delicious Wonka film. Irresistible!

Samaritaine has given carte blanche to artist Gab Bois and her razor-sharp wit. This artist transforms food into jewelry, beauty accessories with a twist and turns sweet treats into everyday objects. Photographs, unique accessories and confections are on display in the department store along with a monumental candy chandelier made for Samaritaine.

To celebrate the art of candlelit dinner, Samaritaine invites Mathieu Lustrerie. The master of light explores 600 years of quintessential French history with an exceptional selection of 23 chandeliers, including one of the most famous pieces: a recreation from the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, part of the royal collection.

Multidisciplinary artist Thomas Liu Le Lann constructs visual narratives that play with scale and materials, and questions what it means to be a hero. For Samaritaine, he has created a collection of giant lollipops in an installation that captures feelings of indulgence, longing and desire.

Pierre Hermé invites us on a colorful world tour of flavors. Among the creations to discover: sumptuous, dapper logs, Advent calendars and "Adorables" macaroons with flavours from the ends of the earth. For Epiphany, Pierre Hermé extends its collaboration with the department store to offer two exclusive "galettes des rois" with beans in the colors of La Samaritaine. A gourmet rendez-vous not to be missed.

Take a giant bite out of life, the party is only just beginning!

SAMARITAINE PARIS : 9 RUE DE LA MONNAIE – PARIS 1er, FRANCE

Find all the latest news on the Samaritaine website

Contact:
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262008/SAMARITAINE_PARIS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262009/Samaritaine_Paris_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

ES WEIHNACHTET IM LA SAMARITAINE PARIS

ES WEIHNACHTET IM LA SAMARITAINE PARIS

Zur Weihnachtszeit verwandelt sich La Samaritaine in einen Palast voller süßer Köstlichkeiten! Vom 8. November bis zum 9. Januar feiert das Kaufhaus...
VACACIONES EN SAMARITAINE PARIS

VACACIONES EN SAMARITAINE PARIS

Samaritaine se transforma en un palacio de dulces delicias para celebrar la Navidad. Del 8 de noviembre al 9 de enero, los grandes almacenes celebran ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.