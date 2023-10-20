Holiday Season is almost here...at Fair Oaks Farms

FAIR OAKS, Ind., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Oaks Farms is excited to announce the opening of our Holiday Season, where you'll enjoy festive events that will delight guests of all ages. Join us in giving back to the community and receive $6 off an Adventure Admission ticket, during our Days of Giving, which lasts November 1st through the 12th. We have partnered with Toys for Toys and the Newton County Food Pantry; bring in a new, unwrapped toy still in the package or a non-perishable food item to help us make a big difference for local families this holiday season.

*Photo captured by Rob Edwards in The Forest of Lights *Photo captured by Fair Oaks Farms at the Farmhouse Igloos.

Beginning November 10th, enjoy a heated, outdoor dining experience in the Farmhouse Igloos. Schedule a lunch or dinner in a warm, private, full-service environment complete with the full Farmhouse menu and specialty holiday pricing. Parties of up to 10 guests can book online and customize your experience with exclusive add-ons! Select the igloo that fits you best...but hurry...these igloos book up fast!

Brighten up your Holiday season with a walk through the spectacular Forest of Lights. From November 17th to December 31st Fair Oaks Farms hosts a one-of-a-kind light installation. Delight in the magic and beauty that lurks in the luminous branches of our Nature Trail. This artistic display of illumination showcases magical scenes that create the perfect backdrop for your Holiday photo op. Pick up a s'mores pack from The Market and linger around the fire pits near the interactive light exhibits! Additional merriment is also available to guests 21 & over at the Forest Pub, where you can delight in delicious treats and adult beverages to keep you warm!

Thanksgiving is fast approaching...make the most of your time by ordering a Thanksgiving To Go box by November 17th. The starter package includes Thanksgiving favorites, as well as a cheese board and pumpkin pie. Add-on items are also available to round out your turkey day table! Select your family favorites and create lasting memories, while indulging in a delicious meal, prepared by the culinary team at Fair Oaks Farms.

Santa returns for our annual Stories and Stars with Santa. This unique experience is available December 17th to 18th. Children will gather in the Farmhouse to create their lists to present to Santa. After greeting them, Santa will read the children a magical, holiday story. Treats, hot cocoa, and ample photo opportunities are available. Follow up your meet and greet with a trip through the magical illuminations of the Forest of Lights with Saint Nick himself! You don't want to miss the excitement on their faces and the lasting memories you will create together.

Needing a gift for someone on your list? The Market opens on November 17th, stocked full and ready for guests to pick up holiday décor, gift items, and our delectable Fair Oaks Farms sweets, baked goods, or locally sourced jams and honey!

Send smiles across the miles this season, from our online shop on fofarms.com. We have your special gift giving needs, whether personal or corporate...you can choose from a wide variety of items, including our award-winning Cheese Gift Boxes; featuring Fair Oaks Farms fresh, gourmet cheeses, sausages, chocolates, and much more!

Each of our Holiday events is full of fun for the entire family, so be sure to continue to check our social media and fofarms.com for hours and additional information about the Holiday festivities. The country is calling and there is something for everyone this Holiday Season at Fair Oaks Farms!

