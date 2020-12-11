Holiday Season is Here and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is Here to Help

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is in full swing and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is here to help check off a few items from that busy to do list with its wildly popular Holiday Feast and Winter Feature offerings to Family Meal Deals and gift cards for co-workers and loved ones.

"Whether it be taking care of your holiday dinner from our oven to your table, or finding the right gift for your co-workers, Firebirds is here to lend a helping hand," said Firebirds CEO Mark Eason.

Prime Rib Holiday Feast

Firebirds' Winter Features menu is set to impress with limited time menu offerings such as the Seared Tuna Superfoods Salad, Kickin' Chicken Sandwich, Grilled New York Strip and Grilled Striped Bass, these new seasonally inspired menu entrees among others, are available at participating locations now through December 31.

In addition to ordering from the feature menu, guests can pre-order their Holiday Feast with the option of Turkey or Prime Rib starting at $139.95, which includes generous, classic sides such as corn bread dressing, spiced pecan green beans, parmesan mashed potatoes and a delicious chocolate cheesecake with raspberry sauce to top it off. Guests must pre-order by December 20, 2020.

Guests can also order the Family Meal Deal, available ToGo or delivery, which serves 4-6 and includes entrees such as Wood Grilled Chicken, Firebirds Chicken Pasta, Wood Grilled Salmon and more with the choice of salad, choice of side, bread, and dessert. Additionally, cuts of meat from The Butcher Shoppe at Firebirds can be purchased including signature steaks that are aged 21 days for incredible taste and tenderness.

Firebirds' hand-crafted seasonal cocktails such as Diamonds are a Mule's Best Friend, Blood Orange Basil Gimlet and Skrewball Russian, as well as several others, are available through the end of the year. In addition to its ample wine list, Firebirds is introducing two new wines from Borne of Fire for the winter season:

Borne of Fire Chardonnay 2018: " Pear and citrus flavors alongside floral notes and a hint of tarragon."

Pear and citrus flavors alongside floral notes and a hint of tarragon." Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon 2017: "Cherry, currant, savory spice and red pepper, with a green coffee finish."

The health and safety of its guests and team members are Firebirds' top priority. In addition to following all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols, Firebirds has enhanced its already high standards of food safety, hygiene and cleaning/sanitation.

Online ordering for ToGo curbside delivery is also available, providing a convenient alternative to dine-in. Delivery is made possible through partners such as DoorDash.

Firebirds offers beautifully designed gift cards perfect for holiday gifting to co-workers, family and friends. Guests will receive $20 in bonus gift cards with every $100 spent on Firebirds gift cards in store or online through Dec. 31. Or, if gift cards are purchased in bulk, guests will save up to 25% with Firebirds' corporate buying program year-round.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In keeping with its mission, "To Serve, Enrich and Exceed," Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

Media Contact:

Casey Cagle

Rountree Group

770-238-9890

[email protected]

SOURCE Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

