Holiday Shopping Deals Starts Today for Smart Care, Brush Buddies and Soniclean

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashtel Studios, Inc., the creator of the award-winning Smart Care, Brush Buddies and Soniclean brands, kicks off the holiday shopping season today and all week with incredible savings ranging from 35% to 50%. Deals cover a range of Smart Care hand sanitizers for adults and children and Brush Buddies manual, licensed and Soniclean toothbrushes. The savings begin today on www.smartcareus.com , www.brushbuddies.com and www.sonicleanpro.com and will continue all week and into Cyber Monday, while supplies last.

Smart Care Fisher-Price Baby Wipes are soft and sensitive for babies. Ashtel Studios, Inc., the creator of the award-winning Smart Care, Brush Buddies and Soniclean brands, kicks off the holiday shopping season today with incredible savings ranging from 35% to 50%.

"As COVID cases continue to rise, parents are looking for safe gift ideas to fill their children's stocking stuffers," says Anish Patel, President of Ashtel Studios. "We have an incredible selection of hand sanitizers, toothbrushes, wipes featuring some of today's most popular licenses in various sizes, making our products the perfect stocking stuffer solution."

Smart Care is a leader in hand sanitizers since 2015 with its Smart Care Hand Sanitizers as well as a full line of licensed hand sanitizer products for kids featuring licensed characters including Barbie, JoJo Siwa, Paw Patrol, Trolls, Hot Wheels, Minions, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Loki, and Doctor Strange. Brush Buddies oral care products and toothbrushes feature some of today's hottest musicians, character licenses and pop culture icons and Soniclean has a line of powered toothbrushes. The company also sells a full range of wipes from saline nasal and antibacterial to those designed specifically for babies.

The deals have already begun and topping the holiday list this holiday season includes:

Caress Toothbrush - Caress Toothbrushes are the softest toothbrushes you will ever feel. The X-Shaped bristles were designed to help clean the surface of your teeth, while providing you with the gentle, ultra-soft clean for those suffering with sensitivity.

- Caress Toothbrushes are the softest toothbrushes you will ever feel. The X-Shaped bristles were designed to help clean the surface of your teeth, while providing you with the gentle, ultra-soft clean for those suffering with sensitivity. Fisher Price Baby Wipes - Smart Care Fisher-Price Baby Wipes are soft and sensitive for babies. Our strong soft and thick wipes are formulated with aloe vera and chamomile to give the best care for your baby's delicate skin. Also convenient for changing time, feeding, or anytime.

- Smart Care Fisher-Price Baby Wipes are soft and sensitive for babies. Our strong soft and thick wipes are formulated with aloe vera and chamomile to give the best care for your baby's delicate skin. Also convenient for changing time, feeding, or anytime. Fisher Price Training Pants - Fisher Price Training Pants are breathable training pants made for boys and girls. They are latex free and fragrance free with leak guard cuffs and wetness indicators. They come in fun designs like giraffes, alligators, monkeys, elephants, bunnies and lions. Perfect for potty training!

- Fisher Price Training Pants are breathable training pants made for boys and girls. They are latex free and fragrance free with leak guard cuffs and wetness indicators. They come in fun designs like giraffes, alligators, monkeys, elephants, bunnies and lions. Perfect for potty training! Travel Hand Sanitizers - Smart Care Hand Sanitizer (1.8 fl oz) allows you to keep your hands clean and free of germs and comes with a convenient clip to sanitize your hands on-the-go. With licenses such as JoJo Siwa , Paw Patrol, Emoji, Minions, Thomas and Friends, Shopkins and more, these travel sanitizers are the perfect stocking stuffer for kids!

- Smart Care Hand Sanitizer (1.8 fl oz) allows you to keep your hands clean and free of germs and comes with a convenient clip to sanitize your hands on-the-go. With licenses such as , Paw Patrol, Emoji, Minions, Thomas and Friends, Shopkins and more, these travel sanitizers are the perfect stocking stuffer for kids! Smart Care Hand Sanitizers (16.9 fl oz) - These sanitizers are made with 62% alcohol making it effective enough to kill up to 99.9% of germs! They are also made with aloe and Vitamin E to keep hands from drying after use. Perfect for the office, home, school and more!

(16.9 fl oz) - These sanitizers are made with 62% alcohol making it effective enough to kill up to 99.9% of germs! They are also made with aloe and Vitamin E to keep hands from drying after use. Perfect for the office, home, school and more! Cube Tissues – This 3D tissue box features ultra-soft tissues that can also be fun and collectible. Available in five different, fun licenses; Paw Patrol, Jurassic Park, Minions, Thomas and Friends and Trolls! Each box contains 85 count, two-ply ultra soft tissues. These delightful characters are ready to get you through the sick, good, bad and happy times

Smart Care hand sanitizer, Brush Buddies and Soniclean can be found online at www.smartcareus.com , www.brushbuddies.com and www.sonicleanpro.com.

Contact:

Jessica Conroy

212.777.2229

[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Care