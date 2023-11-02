Holiday Spirit Comes Alive in Elkins with Help from Mon Power

Local tree to be paraded through city before making its way to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 4

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary (NYSE: FE), recently donated time and resources to hang large holiday wreaths and snowflakes on light poles along Randolph Avenue in Elkins, West Virginia, in preparation for a special event on Nov. 4th that will celebrate a locally grown tree that will soon make its way to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Add the date to your calendar: bit.ly/Elkins_tree_parade .

This year, a majestic 63-foot Norway Spruce tree from West Virginia's Monongahela National Forest will grace the U.S. Capitol's West Lawn for the holiday season. To celebrate this recognition, the nearby City of Elkins is hosting a parade for the public from 6-8 p.m.

A procession of local bands will kick off the festivities at the Jennings Randolph Federal Building on Third Street and lead the tree through the decorations Mon Power installed along Randolph Avenue before concluding the parade at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center. The event will include complimentary treats and hot chocolate, a coat drive, live music and children's activities.

Mon Power provided an in-kind donation of bucket trucks, equipment and crews to hang the holiday decorations and remove them in January.

Jim Myers, president of West Virginia Operations: "Mon Power is thrilled to have been asked by the city to help prepare the town for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Randolph Avenue looks festive and welcoming thanks to line crews that were able use our bucket trucks to easily decorate otherwise hard to reach areas."

Jerry Marco, Elkins Mayor: "The city is honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will kick off its journey to Washington, D.C., here in Elkins. We are grateful that companies like Mon Power have been so supportive in helping the community put together the celebration this occasion deserves."

Once the tree is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17, it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by West Virginians.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.

