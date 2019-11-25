Holiday Stress Is Real! More Than One-Third Of Those In U.S. Would Skip The Holiday Season This Year!

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season kicks-off this week, new research shows that if given the opportunity, more than one-third (39.9%) of Americans would skip the holiday season this year due to the stress associated with it. Additionally, more than one-third of 18-34 year-olds are getting stressed about the holidays earlier than in previous years - according to a new survey announced by Total Brain, a mental health and fitness app.

These statistics are based on new findings from the 2019 Total Brain survey of 1,000 Americans 18-55+ years old. Other results from the survey include:

Nearly 50% (45.5%) of Americans say that holiday shoppers cause the most stress during the holidays

27% of Americans with children begin to feel stressed about the holiday season by the beginning of November

If they could remove one thing from the holidays, more than 30 percent (31.7%) would eliminate Black Friday, nearly 20 percent (17.2%) of those with kids would remove the Elf on a Shelf tradition while nearly 15 percent (14.6% ) of Americans would remove Starbucks holiday cups from the holiday season

"Our research shows that Americans are under considerable stress as we embark on the upcoming holiday season. With that, it's critical that people take time to support their overall mental well-being," said Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain. "The mental fitness exercises offered on Total Brain's platform give people a way to reduce their worry and anxiety so they can de-stress and truly enjoy the holidays."

Total Brain offers an easy-to-use app to help people measure and optimize brain capacities, improve productivity and screen for risk of possible mental conditions. It has been used more than 16 million times and helps reduce stress through personalized brain trainings, featuring exercises and content to help users consolidate their mental strengths and master their weaknesses.

Survey Methodology: Based on a 2019 study conducted by Total Brain and The PARAGRAPH Project among a representative general population sample of 1,000 people age 18+.

About Total Brain:

Total Brain Limited (ASX: TTB) is a San Francisco, U.S. and Sydney, AUS based company that has developed and sells Total Brain, a mental health and fitness platform powered by neurotechnology, with over 700,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform helps people scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

