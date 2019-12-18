Holiday Supply Drive led by Fidato Wealth to benefit "Shoes and Clothes for Kids" of Northeast Ohio ends on Friday

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidato Wealth, an independently owned and operated fiduciary financial advisory firm announced their annual "Fidato Wealth Holiday Supply Drive" which will benefit "Shoes and Clothes for Kids" (SC4K). Fidato Wealth will be joining with clients and friends to collect clothes for children in the Cleveland area at their office in Middleburg Heights through this Friday, Dec. 20.

Middleburg Heights Financial Planning Firm Announces Drop off Location for Socks, Hats and Gloves for Local Area School Children

Top requested items this season are socks, winter hats and gloves in both children and adult sizes. Items (which must be new and previously unused) will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Friday, Dec. 20 at Fidato Wealth: 7530 Lucerne Drive, Suite 400 in Middleburg Heights. Directions to the office can be found here. Additional information via a linked form, including a list of items needed, directions to the offices and a form to indicate interest or ask questions is located here.

"SC4K positively impacts the lives of Greater Cleveland area school children by giving them the self-esteem and confidence that comes from having brand new shoes and clothes and essential school supplies. We appreciate the community's support and encourage anyone who would like to help to make their drop off of socks, winter hats and gloves to our office in Middleburg Heights by Friday," said Tony D'Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor at Fidato Wealth.

"It's painful to admit, but Cleveland's child poverty rate is the worst of any large U.S. city, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. However, the good news is that poverty continues to fall across the country and child poverty levels in Cleveland are at the lowest they've been in 10 years, in great part due to community efforts from organizations like Shoes and Clothes for Kids. SC4K's mission is to improve K-8 school attendance by eliminating the lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies as barriers. Fidato Wealth is proud to support this effort and we invite our clients to join us in this important undertaking," added Amy D'Amico, President and Senior Wealth Advisor at Fidato Wealth.

SHARED MISSION TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

"Our first mission at Fidato Wealth is to make a positive difference in our client's lives by helping them achieve their financial goals and aspirations. Additionally, we seek to make a positive difference in our community whenever possible," said Ms. D'Amico. "This is our second year to work with Shoes and Clothes for Kids, including a very successful school supply drive we sponsored this past summer, called 'Christmas in July.' We felt a perfect synergy with what we do at Fidato and how they provide new outlooks for children in Cleveland. We invite the community as a whole to participate along with our firm and our clients in learning more about this worthwhile charity. We encourage you to see what SC4K is all about and how you can participate with your time and resources."

"SC4K is the only non-profit organization in Greater Cleveland providing new shoes, school uniforms, clothes and school supplies year-around at no charge to thousands of children in need," said Terence J. Uhl, Executive Director, Shoes and Clothes for Kids. "We're delighted that Fidato Wealth has offered to host a Holiday Supply Drive and serve as a special drop off location for the needs of our local kids. By ensuring children have the basic items they need, like shoes, we can improve school attendance by up to 24% in Greater Cleveland schools."

SC4K distributes only brand-new items – school uniforms, casual clothing, socks, underwear, shoe gift cards and school supplies – to help K-8 students attend and stay in school. SC4K charges no fees to their recipients and relies solely on the support of donations. SC4K purchases and distributes discounted gift cards instead of shoes, allowing families to purchase new shoes or boots of their own choosing that are stylish and fit properly. These gift cards help the charity to carry out their mission with compassion, care and respect.

According to their website, in 2019, SC4K distributed new school uniforms and other clothing, and shoe vouchers with a retail value of more than $2.4 million. Also, this year, their Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center provided nearly 3,000 area school teachers with free supplies for their classroom with a total retail value of more than $2 million.

To become directly involved with SC4K or make a donation to help the 50th Anniversary Program Growth Fund, please visit www.sc4k.org.

ABOUT FIDATO WEALTH

Fidato Wealth is a financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, that provides retirement planning, business advisory & consulting, and family wealth management services. As an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, the firm is legally bound to act as a fiduciary, which means that the clients' needs always come first. Tony D' Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor, has been quoted in Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Barron's and other national publications. Fidato Wealth was named to Financial Advisor magazine's Top RIA Ranking list in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Fidato Wealth earned a spot on WealthManagement.com's Thrive Awards list in 2019. For more information, please visit www.FidatoWealth.com.

ABOUT SHOES AND CLOTHES FOR KIDS

Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) is an organization which positively impacts the lives of Greater Cleveland area school children by giving them the self-esteem and confidence that comes from having brand new shoes and clothes and essential school supplies. SC4K's mission is to improve K-8 school attendance by eliminating lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies as barriers. For more information, please visit www.sc4k.org.

Fidato Wealth LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Fidato Wealth LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Fidato Wealth LLC unless a client service agreement is in place with you.

Fidato Wealth Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

leesypalmer@impactcommunications.org



Shoes and Clothes for Kids Contact:

Terence J. Uhl

Shoes and Clothes for Kids

216-881-7463, ext. 3

tuhl@sc4k.org

Related Images

holiday-supply-drive-led-by-fidato.jpeg

Holiday Supply Drive led by Fidato Wealth to benefit "Shoes and Clothes for Kids" of Northeast Ohio ends on Friday

Middleburg Heights Financial Planning Firm Announces Drop off Location for Socks, Hats and Gloves for Local Area School Children

SOURCE Fidato Wealth

Related Links

http://fidatowealth.com

