Holiday Systems International Continues Product Enhancement Push with Updates to Legacy Travel Membership Program

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Systems International ("HSI" or the "Company"), a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, today announced its second major rollout of key product enhancements this year, focused on improving the user experience for its eponymous travel membership platform, Holiday Systems International ("Travel Membership"). These improvements are part of Vacation Innovations' continued commitment to enhancing HSI's brands, products, and services.

The Company's legacy Travel Membership program provides private-client travel discounts at below-OTA rates for a dedicated membership base of travel enthusiasts. Following the success of the Company's rollout of enhancements to its Advantage Program product earlier this year, similar updates were implemented for its original Travel Membership platform, improving functionality and the overall user experience with a reimagined, intuitive member portal with a modern look and feel, and a new mobile-friendly interface that makes it possible to search and book vacations on any device.

New platform features include:

Upgraded technology for faster search results and better performance

Improved text-based search experience for resort weeks

Simple, one-page checkout experience for all travel types

Streamlined rewards redemption

Updated cruise booking platform

Hundreds of additional hotels added to the platform

Members still enjoy significant discounts—up to 70 percent off public pricing—on the industry's best selection of inventory, with access to thousands of resort weeks, more than 700,000 popular hotels worldwide, 50 well-known cruise lines, 250 airline carriers, 50 rental car providers, 400,000 destination activities and tour packages, custom vacations, concierge services, and more, with virtually all benefits backed by the Travel Membership's industry-leading best price guarantee.

Members also earn Travel Cash—the platform's rewards currency—every time they book resort weeks, hotels, or cruises using their membership. Travel Cash is easy for members to redeem; $1 in Travel Cash equals $1 to be used for future travel booked through the platform.

"Following our successful launch of My Travel Rewards Club and relaunch of Advantage Program earlier this year, we're continuing to build on that momentum and roll out new products and enhancements across the HSI portfolio to better serve our members and developer partners," said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "We're fiercely dedicated to upgrading our platforms to elevate our user experience and reaffirm our commitment to the industry. We share many members with our developer partners, and we're focused on providing a consistent, valuable experience across our brands, bringing existing products up to our elevated standard while developing new, innovative solutions to meet and exceed the needs of our customers."

HSI plans to launch additional updates across its portfolio of brands throughout the remainder of 2021, with My Travel Benefits slated to receive the next major round of enhancements. With a focus on helping employers provide best-in-class benefits, My Travel Benefits delivers custom-branded access to HSI's exclusive travel platform for companies around the world, including several major global airlines. My Travel Benefits provides employees exclusive, deeply discounted rates on resorts, hotels, airfare, rental cars, and more.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide nearly 400,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Glover, Director of Communications

[email protected]

407-205-0120

SOURCE Holiday Systems International

Related Links

http://holidaysystems.com

