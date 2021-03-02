Holiday Systems International Launches My Travel Rewards Club™, Company's First Luxury Travel Club Offering

With three tiers of membership—Silver, Gold, and Platinum—travelers can customize their My Travel Rewards Club experience to meet their needs. Members enjoy below-OTA pricing on hotels, flights, cruises, and more, and only pay when they travel, avoiding the monthly fees of luxury travel subscriptions and added costs of annual maintenance fees or special assessments typical of traditional timeshare ownership. While each tier offers unique value, Platinum memberships provide the most significant discounts compared to public pricing or traditional ownership—Platinum members can book up to three 8-day, 7-night resort stays per year for only $699 per week, regardless of the resort, dates of the reservation, or the type or size of unit.

Members also enjoy unlimited access to last-minute resort vacations starting at only $199 per week, as well as personalized assistance from a team of experienced travel professionals. For hard-to-find reservations, My Travel Rewards Club's dedicated VIP Concierge team works to secure access to resort weeks not already available through the user-friendly online booking platform, while also offering custom vacation planning services.

"We noticed an opportunity to fill a gap in the travel industry—the ability to provide travelers the benefits and amenities of timeshare vacations with a high degree of flexibility, and without having to commit to a single resort or brand," said Chad Newbold, CEO of HSI and parent company, Vacation Innovations. "My Travel Rewards Club was the natural evolution of HSI's existing products and travel technology. With a focus on high-end travel, we've taken that experience to the next level while providing unique resort experiences for our members at unbeatable prices and with a high-value loyalty rewards program."

My Travel Rewards Club offers members the ability to experience luxury escapes and timeshare vacations without a monthly subscription or the annual financial commitment that comes with most traditional timeshare products, and with unparalleled flexibility and savings that extend beyond the resort. On top of unbeatable pricing on week-long resort stays at thousands of destinations, members enjoy significant discounts—up to 70 percent off public pricing—on the industry's best selection of travel services, with access to more than 700,000 popular hotels worldwide, 50 well-known cruise lines, 250 airline carriers, 50 rental car providers, 400,000 destination activities and tour packages, custom vacations, concierge services, and more, with virtually all benefits backed by an industry-leading best price guarantee.

Membership in My Travel Rewards Club also includes one of the most generous loyalty rewards programs in the industry, providing members up to eight percent back in Travel Cash every time they book resort weeks, hotels, or cruises using their membership, helping pay for future travel. Travel Cash is easy to redeem and even easier to understand—$1 in Travel Cash equals $1 to be used for future travel booked through the platform. To earn even more rewards, members can also add friends and family as authorized users, sharing select discounts from their membership while also earning the member rewards for each qualifying booking. If 10 authorized users each book a $1,000 resort week, hotel, or cruise, the member would receive $800 in Travel Cash to use toward their own future travel.

"With My Travel Rewards Club, we're focused on providing an experience that allows travelers to look forward to their vacations without dreading the planning process," Newbold added. "Our members can book with confidence, knowing they're getting the best rates and rewards possible. This is how we've always imagined travel should be, and we're proud to introduce this product to the marketplace."

For more information on membership with My Travel Rewards Club, including how to join, visit www.MyTravelRewardsClub.com.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide nearly 400,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Glover, Director of Communications

[email protected]

407-205-0120

SOURCE Holiday Systems International

Related Links

https://www.holidaysystems.com

