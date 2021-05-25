Holiday Systems International Wins Best Overall Company and Best Membership Program at the 2021 Global Networking Expo

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Systems International ("HSI" or the "Company"), a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, today announced it was awarded the 2021 Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company among organizations with fewer than 250 employees and Best Membership Program for Advantage Program, the Company's flagship membership program, at GNEX 2021.

Abigail Whitaker, Chief Marketing Officer for HSI and parent company Vacation Innovations, earned the Best Marketing Professional award for her commitment to excellence and her leadership within her organization and the travel and timeshare industries.

"I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the opportunities I have been given throughout my career with Vacation Innovations and Holiday Systems International," said Whitaker. "I'm also incredibly thankful to work for an organization that truly values its employees above all else and places a significant emphasis on caring for its customers. I'm thrilled that our company was also honored in the categories for Best Overall Company and Best Membership Program, and I look forward to continuing our work as a leader in the industry."

Leveraging its strategic relationships with properties and developers, HSI has positioned itself as a leader in travel services, providing more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences across multiple brands. With a significant focus on providing travel membership and white-labeled travel platforms, including the award-winning Advantage Program, HSI has focused on enhancing and expanding its product offerings since it was acquired by Vacation Innovations in 2020.

"The Perspective Group did a phenomenal job bringing GNEX 2021 to life, and it was great to once again meet in person and make new connections after such an unorthodox year for our industry," said Bryan Rand, president of HSI and Vacation Innovations. "We're honored and grateful to be recognized with these awards, which reflect the incredible work of our teams. We look forward to building on this momentum in the months and years ahead as we continue maximizing HSI's value for our members and customers, with a renewed focus on best-in-class technology and emphasis on driving even more tours for our resort and developer partners."

HSI has been a strong supporter of the GNEX conference since it began in 2011, earning multiple awards annually over the past decade.

"Our dedication to our customers, our resort and developer partners, and the industry as a whole has never been stronger," said Chad Newbold, CEO of HSI and Vacation Innovations. "These awards are a testament to the dedication of our teams and the level of excellence we aspire to. We will continue working diligently to provide innovative products and exceptional value across our brands, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationships within the industry as well as our position as a leading organization."

HSI is actively investing in its brands, programs, and technology, launching updates across its portfolio of brands throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The Company is also increasing its involvement within the industry and will be actively represented at upcoming conferences led by the American Resort Development Association, the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers, and more.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

