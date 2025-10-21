Holiday Tradition Continues: BofA "More Rewards Day" Bonuses Approaching $100 Million

On Thursday, November 6, Credit Cardholders Earn Automatic Extra Rewards on Purchases for 24 Hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced its fourth annual More Rewards Day, taking place on Thursday, November 6, 2025. As the holiday season kicks off, BofA is offering Consumer and Business credit cardholders one full day to earn bonus rewards on their purchases. Bank of America credit cardholders are on pace to earn a total of $100 million in extra rewards since the inception of More Rewards Day, having already earned $74 million during the first three annual events.

"We're excited to uphold this annual holiday tradition and share this special offer with our clients," said Lora Monfared, Head of Consumer Card Products at Bank of America. "More Rewards Day is all about celebrating our cardholders by awarding them bonus cash back, Miles or points as they prepare for the increased festivities and spending that the holiday season brings."

On More Rewards Day, all eligible Bank of America credit cardholders with rewards cards will automatically earn the following extra bonus rewards on top of their standard rewards on their first $2,500 in purchases:

2% cash back

2 points per $1

2 Miles per $1

Additionally, new Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and Unlimited Cash Rewards credit cardholders who are currently earning bonus rewards during the first year of account opening (totaling 6% cash back on their choice category purchases and 2% unlimited cash back on all purchases, respectively) will earn the More Rewards Day bonus on top of the new cardholder bonus. This means new Customized Cash Rewards cardholders could earn 8% cash back on purchases in their choice category, and new Unlimited Cash Rewards credit cardholders can earn 4% cash back on their purchases during More Rewards Day.

Cardholders who do not have a rewards credit card will earn 2% cash back as a statement credit applied to their account. Bonus rewards for all cards will be earned on the first $2,500 in purchases (up to a maximum of $50 cash back, 5,000 points, 5,000 Miles or a $50 statement credit) made on November 6, 2025, per each unique account or each unique business. Enrollment is not required – bonus rewards will be applied automatically.1

According to a recent Bank of America survey, 36% of consumers who are expecting holiday financial strain plan to tap into their credit card rewards to ease the pressure – underscoring the importance of offering more ways for cardholders to maximize rewards to help offset costs during peak holiday spending.

All Bank of America Consumer and Business credit cards that are open with active charging privileges on More Rewards Day are eligible. The reward type earned will depend on the card used for the purchases. Cardholders with multiple cards are eligible to earn the bonus rewards on each of their cards on November 6, 2025.1

Bank of America Preferred Rewards ® and Preferred Rewards for Business members will earn their Preferred Rewards bonus on purchases as usual, but not on the incremental rewards earned for the More Rewards Day promotion or for the first-year bonus rewards for new Consumer Customized Cash Rewards and Unlimited Cash Rewards cardholders.

For more information, please visit bofa.com/morerewardsday .

1 The offer will be in effect for one full day on all purchases made with a Bank of America credit card from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 6. Purchases must have a transaction date of November 6, 2025, to qualify. Bonus rewards earned on 11/6 will be capped at $50 cash back/5,000 points/5,000 Miles/$50 statement credit, per unique Consumer or Business Banking account.

The retail purchase must appear on the customer's statement with a transaction date of November 6, 2025, to qualify. Transactions with delayed processing of 90 days or more will not be eligible to be included in the promotional offer. This promotional offer does not apply to past purchases. Cash Advances, Balance Transfers and Wire Transfers are not considered retail purchases and do not apply for purposes of this offer. Generally, we expect to process bonuses on rewards cards as transactions post to the account, and within 20 days of transactions posting for non-rewards cards, but for certain transactions and merchants, it may take longer. Therefore, customers should allow up to two billing cycles after the promotional offer ends for the bonus rewards to be added to their account. If customers are enrolled in Preferred Rewards or Preferred Rewards for Business, they will earn the Preferred Rewards bonus on the purchase amount(s). The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the incremental bonus earn for this promotion.

