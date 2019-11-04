Holiday Travel Deals: Don't Forget Travel Insurance

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday – November is full of travel deals for those looking to save money on their next vacation, according to TravelInsurance.com. Just don't forget to purchase travel insurance to protect your investment, even if your travel dates are just around the corner.

Travel insurance can protect a traveler's wallet from the seemingly exhaustive number of issues that can pop up while traveling over the holidays. Whether a winter storm causes flight cancellations, delayed and lost baggage leaves you high and dry, or an unexpected illness suddenly hits just before you depart, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected. Travel insurance can provide peace of mind that, in many of the worst travel scenarios, travel costs can be covered.

"November is one of the best times of year to hunt down great travel deals, with travel companies providing no shortage of discounts," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "However, discounted travel often requires date flexibility and you have to act fast to secure those deals, a combination that can come back to haunt you. With the right travel insurance, you can ensure that if an unforeseen issue does arise, you won't lose the trip investment, however discounted it might be."

To take advantage of all travel insurance has to offer, including coverage for pre-existing conditions or an optional Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade, it's important travelers purchase their travel insurance plan within 7-21 days of their first payment. When shopping for travel insurance, comparison sites like TravelInsurance.com offer travelers the ability to choose from a wide array of providers and plans with differing levels of benefits and pricing, resulting in the purchase of a plan that best meets a traveler's needs and budget.

Most comprehensive plans include the following:

Trip Cancellation , which covers non-refundable pre-payments for holiday travel arrangements that may be cancelled due to covered reasons such as unexpected extreme weather, health issues of those traveling or even work-related issues that arise.

, which covers non-refundable pre-payments for holiday travel arrangements that may be cancelled due to covered reasons such as unexpected extreme weather, health issues of those traveling or even work-related issues that arise. Trip Interruption , which covers certain events that take place once travel has already begun and causes a traveler to cut the trip short.

, which covers certain events that take place once travel has already begun and causes a traveler to cut the trip short. Baggage Insurance , which provides reimbursement for clothing, personal property, and other items in lost, damaged or stolen luggage – even the luggage itself.

, which provides reimbursement for clothing, personal property, and other items in lost, damaged or stolen luggage – even the luggage itself. Medical Travel Insurance, which limits the financial burden of emergency medical coverage for those who fall ill or are injured while traveling. Such coverage is particularly significant for international travelers, as most domestic health insurance plans don't cover medical bills from foreign countries.

which limits the financial burden of emergency medical coverage for those who fall ill or are injured while traveling. Such coverage is particularly significant for international travelers, as most domestic health insurance plans don't cover medical bills from foreign countries. Medical Evacuation Insurance, which will cover the transportation cost of an emergency medical evacuation when adequate care is unavailable at your destination. For those who plan to spend the holidays at a remote destination, emergency evacuation coverage can be critically important.

While travel insurance is a smart move for anyone purchasing travel, it can also be a thoughtful gift this holiday season.

"Many people don't realize that they can purchase travel insurance for someone else as a gift. As long as you know their trip details and some basic information such as their dates of birth, you can surprise your loved ones with the gift of peace of mind with a travel insurance plan this holiday."

