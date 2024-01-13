Holiday Weekend Gets Off to "Wild Wild" Start with $1,031,199.36 Jackpot on Wild Wild Buffalo™ Slot Game by Aristocrat Gaming™ at Harry Reid International in Las Vegas

News provided by

Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

13 Jan, 2024, 18:03 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday weekend got off to a Wild Wild start for one lucky traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last night when they hit the jackpot on the Wild Wild Buffalo™ slot game by Aristocrat Gaming™.

PHOTO: Click to download high-res photo

Continue Reading
The holiday weekend got off to a Wild Wild start for one lucky traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last night when they hit the jackpot on the Wild Wild Buffalo™ slot game by Aristocrat Gaming™.
The holiday weekend got off to a Wild Wild start for one lucky traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last night when they hit the jackpot on the Wild Wild Buffalo™ slot game by Aristocrat Gaming™.

Wild Wild Buffalo gives players a wild experience by combining the iconic Buffalo™ brand with the symbol-driven simplicity of Wild Wild Cash-on-Reel pays, plus a Buffalo Grand™-style wheel that awards progressives, progressive multipliers, and free games.

Play Wild Wild Buffalo at your favorite casino. Click here to find the game near you.

Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contact: 
Meghan Sleik
meghan.sleik@aristocrat.com

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Aristocrat™ rassemble les jeux physiques et les jeux en ligne à l'ICE 2024

Aristocrat™ rassemble les jeux physiques et les jeux en ligne à l'ICE 2024

Aristocrat Gaming™ invite l'industrie du jeu à « Play the A » (jouer au A) à l'ICE 2024 qui se tiendra du 6 au 8 février 2024 à Londres. La société...
Aristocrat™ une el juego terrestre y el online en ICE 2024

Aristocrat™ une el juego terrestre y el online en ICE 2024

Aristocrat Gaming™ invita a la industria del juego a "Play the A" en ICE 2024 en Londres, que tendrá lugar del 6 al 8 de febrero de 2024. La compañía ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.