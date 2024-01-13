Holiday Weekend Gets Off to "Wild Wild" Start with $1,031,199.36 Jackpot on Wild Wild Buffalo™ Slot Game by Aristocrat Gaming™ at Harry Reid International in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday weekend got off to a Wild Wild start for one lucky traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last night when they hit the jackpot on the Wild Wild Buffalo™ slot game by Aristocrat Gaming™.

Wild Wild Buffalo gives players a wild experience by combining the iconic Buffalo™ brand with the symbol-driven simplicity of Wild Wild Cash-on-Reel pays, plus a Buffalo Grand™-style wheel that awards progressives, progressive multipliers, and free games.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

