Holiday Wreaths Adorn Forever Stamps

Inspired by the holiday decorating traditions of early America, the four wreaths featured on these stamps are classic yet contemporary. Their designs create feelings of warmth and welcome. Wreaths are often made from materials easily found during the winter months, including pinecones, dried flowers and berries.

Here's more information about each wreath:

(top left) The ribbon leaf wreath is inspired by French floral art. Aspidistra leaves, folded and manipulated to resemble ribbons, create a long-lasting wreath.

(top right) Gilded pinecones and magnolia pods grace the wreath trimmed with cranberry red ribbon.

(lower left) Red and gold ribbon adorns the wreath made from gilded dried hydrangea, eucalyptus and nandina foliage, red berries, and small ornaments.

(lower right) The woodland bush ivy and red winterberry wreath presents a classic red and green palette.

Add these elegant stamps to your cards and letters to share holiday greetings with family and friends.

Antonio Alcalá served as the art director for these stamps and designed them with floral artist Laura Dowling. Dowling designed the wreaths for the stamps, which were photographed by Kevin Allen.

USPS will issue the Holidays Wreaths in booklets of 20. These Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

