Holidays at the Disneyland Resort Returns with Festival Favorites and Classic Traditions, Nov. 13, 2026 - Jan. 6, 2027

Holiday cheer arrives in style at Disneyland Park as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends debut their festive new fashions that capture the spirit of holiday travel and a wintry alpine gathering. Adding to the festivities, there's also a new stop on Santa Claus' holiday route. Beginning Nov. 13 through Dec. 24, Santa will now make an appearance at Mickey's Toontown Trolley Barn near Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin in Disneyland Park, as well as at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure Park, where guests can share their holiday wishes and snap a photo.

"World of Color - Season of Light" makes its mesmerizing return to Disney California Adventure Park featuring moments from films like Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Beauty and the Beast" and hits such as Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out," set to holiday classics and fan-favorite songs. Returning favorites at Disneyland Park include the "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" featuring beloved Disney characters alongside toy soldiers, dancing reindeer and gingerbread cookies, as well as the dazzling "Believe...in Holiday Magic" nighttime spectacular in Disneyland featuring festive fireworks and magical "snowfall." Back for the season, merry overlays bring the holiday spirit to Haunted Mansion Holiday and "it's a small world" Holiday at Disneyland, with Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl revving up the celebration in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure.

A storybook winter wonderland awaits as Sleeping Beauty Castle transforms into Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle for the season, shimmering with icicles, wreaths and yuletide décor. Each evening, guests can gather to take in Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle as more than 80,000 twinkling lights sparkle while a gentle "snow" falls along parts of Main Street, U.S.A. and other locations in Disneyland.

Guests can bring a touch of Disney holiday magic home with new holiday merchandise collections, including the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection and Disney Vintage Holiday Collection, which feature festive apparel, accessories, home décor and gift-worthy finds for everyone.

From cozy seasonal flavors to collectible holiday treasures, there's plenty to unwrap this season at Disneyland Resort. Limited-time food and beverages include returning favorites like the cool mint and chocolate cookie Mickey elf shake from Schmoozies!, as well as the sweet-tart merry cranberry crispy chicken sandwich at Galactic Grill. A new lineup of novelties, like the Mickey Train Light-Up popcorn bucket and Holiday Stitch Christmas Tree sipper, make memorable festive souvenirs.

For an added sprinkle of holiday cheer, guests can experience the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour at Disneyland (available for purchase at an additional cost). Hear heartwarming stories about Walt Disney and his family, discover festive traditions from around the world and enjoy reserved viewing for "A Christmas Fantasy Parade."*

Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park

Beginning Nov. 13, 2026, Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure, bringing the season to life with cultural music and dance performances, delightful sips and eats and heartfelt celebrations inspired by the many ways families celebrate this special time of year.

The spirit of the season comes alive with toe-tapping holiday entertainment including the high-spirited Holiday Toy Drummers and colorful "Mickey's Happy Holidays" cavalcade. On select days, Mirabel and her friends bring stories and songs from Disney Animation's "Encanto" to life in "Mirabel's Gifts of the Season" at Paradise Gardens Park, while the duo of Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland and Miguel from Pixar's "Coco" perform delightful bilingual renditions of holiday songs in "A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!" on Buena Vista Street.

Returning for the season, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! celebrates the holidays with live music, specialty dishes and character appearances inspired by Latin American traditions. On select days, the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party features performances from The Three Caballeros accompanied by Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and more. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and The Three Caballeros will also make appearances in their festive attire at Paradise Gardens Park, as they encounter guests throughout the celebration.

Holiday flavors take center stage as six Festive Food Marketplaces pop up throughout California Adventure, offering a mix of new and returning dishes and drinks, including the fan-favorite braised pork belly adobo with braised pork packed with flavor. The purchase of a Sip and Savor Pass includes six digital coupons that can be redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages from participating Marketplaces and select dining locations in Disney California Adventure.**

Holiday Magic at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

The celebration continues at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, where special experiences create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Throughout the season, Santa Claus will spread holiday cheer with appearances at select times at the Disneyland Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

At Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in the Great Hall lobby, guests can take in the sweet sight of the 7-foot-tall gingerbread display, inspired by the hotel's distinctive Craftsman architecture.

Returning for a limited time, guests can celebrate the season with three holiday-themed character dining experiences, including Goofy's Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays! at the Disneyland Hotel, and at Storytellers Cafe in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Daisy's Holiday Pajama Party offers breakfast and brunch, with Mickey's Christmas Carol Feast for dinner. Reservations will be available at a later date.

Adding to the festive offerings are holiday-themed treats and menu items at Broken Spell Lounge in the Disneyland Hotel, as well as seasonal treatments like the Joy of Holiday body treatment at Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

For those looking to make the most of the season, guests may choose to extend the fun with a multi-day vacation or overnight stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Guests can enjoy savings of up to 20% on select stays of three or more nights for visits between Oct. 11 - December 18, 2026 at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, with reservations beginning Sept. 22, 2026, subject to availability and restrictions.***

Deck the Halls at Downtown Disney District

The Downtown Disney District shines with merry trimmings, holiday shopping, special snacks and sips and live entertainment throughout the holiday season.

At the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, guests can enjoy nightly "snowfall" as well as a lineup of holiday entertainment to keep the celebration going nightly. Live bands and energetic DJs perform holiday favorites for all to enjoy.

Families can embark on a holly-jolly adventure with Chip and Dale's Ornament Trail. With the purchase of an activity map from participating retail locations, search for hidden ornaments throughout the district and redeem the map for a festive holiday keepsake.****

Festive flavors await around every corner, with seasonal menus, sweet treats and beverages available at participating locations.

From sparkling décor and festive treats to beloved entertainment and heartwarming traditions, there's magic around every corner this holiday season. The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort offers guests countless ways to celebrate and create treasured memories with family and friends.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

*Separate fee and tour reservation required, and both valid theme park admission and park reservation required for park entry. Other restrictions apply. Subject to availability and change or cancellation without notice.

**An event Sip and Savor Pass will expire on the stated date and will not be valid at any other event or at any other time. Passes are nonrefundable, subject to restrictions and exclusions, and not valid for Theme Park admission. Certain offerings may be tasting-size portions only, not full entrée sizes. Both valid theme park admission and park reservation required for park entry.

***A consecutive 3-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel, and is valid for nights from 10/11/2026 through 12/18/2026. Book from 9/22/2026 through 12/15/2026; travel must be completed by 12/19/2026. Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe, Duo Studio, Deluxe Studio, 1 Bedroom Villas, Preferred and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms and Suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Separate Theme Park admission and Theme Park reservation for same date and same park are required to enter a Theme Park. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

****Chip and Dale's Ornament Trail pursuit is subject to cancellation or change without notice including, without limitation, dates, keepsakes and prices. Purchase limits apply. Whether you choose to search for the ornaments or not, return your map for a small keepsake. 1 Map = 1 Keepsake. Maps are valid for redemption through 1/6/2027, or while keepsake supplies last.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort