Holidays Unwrapped: New JustAnswer Report Reveals Top Seasonal Dilemmas from Tech Troubles to Pet Mishaps, Health Concerns, and Home Emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert platform JustAnswer today released its first annual "JustAnswer Holiday Curiosity Report 2024" revealing the most common emergencies and challenges that drive people to seek expert help during the holiday season. The data – an analysis of all the expert queries related to Thanksgiving in 2024 and of the 28,000 queries received last Christmas (Dec. 23-26, 2023) – shows that even during holiday celebrations, life's complications don't take a break.

Thanksgiving 2024: Turkey Day Etiquette, Family Law & Delivery Delays

Nearly 1 in 4 Thanksgiving-related queries on JustAnswer involved family law topics in 2024 JustAnswer vets were busiest over Christmas with questions related to dogs eating holiday candy and other toxic decor items

The range of Thanksgiving-related topics experts on JustAnswer received this year ranged widely, from etiquette questions such as "What is the latest acceptable date to send a Thanksgiving card?" to complex family matters such as child custody issues during the holidays. Notably, 17% of all Thanksgiving-related questions this year pertained to family law. Following closely behind were tech inquiries regarding delayed orders for pumpkin pies and turkeys, accounting for 11% of questions. In addition, appliance concerns pegged to hosting family and friends on Turkey Day were dominant themes last week, including queries like, "My oven is splattered from roasting the Thanksgiving turkey! Why won't it auto-clean?"

Christmas Conundrums: What to Expect Based on Last Year's Late December Queries

At a time when many vet clinics, doctor's offices and other professional businesses are closed for the holidays, thousands of people turn to JustAnswer experts for help on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here are the most popular types of help they are seeking – and what we expect to see this year, too:

Pets vs. Holiday Decor: On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, questions about dogs eating holiday items are at the top of the list of pet-related emergencies, with chocolate Santas, Christmas tree decorations, and stockings being the main culprits.

Tech Gift Troubles: Setting up new devices ranks as one of the most common help requests from Dec. 23-26th, with users struggling with everything from VR headsets to smart home devices – particularly when helping elderly family members with their new gadgets.

Setting up new devices ranks as one of the most common help requests from , with users struggling with everything from VR headsets to smart home devices – particularly when helping elderly family members with their new gadgets. Holiday Health Concerns : Medical questions over Christmas, ranging from medication interactions with cocktails to pregnancy-safe holiday foods, and managing seasonal illnesses during family gatherings.

: Medical questions over Christmas, ranging from medication interactions with cocktails to pregnancy-safe holiday foods, and managing seasonal illnesses during family gatherings. Home System Stress: The combination of holiday cooking, houseguests, and cold weather puts extra strain on home systems, leading to urgent questions about malfunctioning ovens, broken water heaters, and failing heating systems.

"The holidays bring joy but also unique challenges, especially when regular service providers are closed," said Andy Kurtzig, CEO & Founder of JustAnswer. "Our data shows that whether it's a pet emergency, tech trouble, or a malfunctioning oven, people need expert help at all hours during the holiday season."

The full report, available on the JustAnswer blog at https://www.justanswer.com/blog/holiday-curiosity-report-justanswer , details additional findings about holiday-related questions and emergencies, including mental health concerns, appliance warranties for gift items, and elderly care during family gatherings.

