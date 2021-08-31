Holistic Doctor Duo, Dr. A & B, Star In & Executive Produce BLOB BLOB FISH, A Health & Wellness Documentary Released Today Through Byron Allen's Freestyle Digital Media

In the documentary, Dr. A & B beautifully demonstrate their comprehensive and holistic care model, contextualizing their work by examining the benefits of drastic lifestyle changes on weight loss. In it, three patients, including a teenage boy who is deemed the "blob blob fish" by his peers (a take on the Blobfish ), embark on a transformative, inspiring, and heartwarming journey to improve their health, self-esteem and overall quality of life.

The mission of the film is to redefine how health is perceived in this country. With a culture stuck on the "easy way out" and a path of least resistance, people's mentality has led to trillions of dollars of healthcare spending and very minimal impact on the chronic diseases that have destroyed the health of our nation.

For more information or to interview Dr. A & B, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or [email protected] .

~

BLOB BLOB FISH

Trailer

~

Credits

Director and Producer: Andrew Mossop

Executive Producers: Dr. A & B

Co-Producer: Stacey Mossop

Individuals profiled/featured:

James Allen, Sinead Furguson, Jack DiCampli, Keith Allen, Melissa Allen, Dr. A & B

About Dr. A & B:

For the past 15 years, Dr. A & B have been applying their "life changing through lifestyle altering" treatments by way of their Integrative Medical practice, including running their own renowned health and wellness center in Wellington, FL.

The two originally met during medical school when they were grouped together in a gross anatomy class.

Together, Dr. A & B are passionate about shifting healthcare perceptions and making a difference in the lives of their patients.

SOURCE Dr. A & B