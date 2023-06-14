HOLISTIC PET CARE LEADERS OFFER EDUCATIONAL TRAINING TOUR

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the success of their 2020 Healing Naturally Tour, CBD Dog Health and MycoDog, producers of high-quality cannabis, mushroom, and adaptogen products for pets, are excited to announce a new tour providing holistic pet care education throughout the U.S. this summer and fall.

This year's tour will feature Angela Ardolino, medical cannabis expert and founder of CBD Dog Health and MycoDog, joining other holistic pet care leaders like Dr. Judy Morgan, Rodney Habib, and Dr. Ruth Roberts to educate and empower pet parents to treat their pets with natural, proven methods.

"On our last tour we traveled the West Coast educating as many people as possible on how to care for their pets naturally," says Ardolino. "And now there are so many new pet parents seeking natural ways to provide health support and natural relief for their furry friends. We're excited to highlight the power of Earth's oldest medicines: cannabis, mushrooms, and other adaptogens, plus critical information about diet and nutrition, and much more."

Scheduled events:

THE MORE YOU KNOW – PET WELLNESS SUMMIT – presented by The Nautical Dog Pet Market

Sun. Jul. 23, at Legacy Hall in Williamsburg, VA;

THE NATURALLY HEALTHY PETS EXPERIENCE by DR. JUDY MORGAN — presented by Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary

Sat. Aug. 5 at Q Center in St. Charles, IL;

FEED REAL – HEAL NATURALLY with RODNEY HABIB — with support from Real Dog Box

Fri. Oct. 13 – Sat. Oct. 14 in San Diego, CA;

Additional tour stops will include sessions at rescues, grooming and boarding salons, boutique shops, and veterinary offices. Select stops will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Sign up for tour updates at www.cbddoghealth.com/events/.

About CBD Dog Health and MycoDog:

CBD Dog Health's products include all-natural, full spectrum hemp extract (CBD) tinctures, salves, and treats. All of CBD Dog Health's products work well in conjunction with MycoDog's mushroom and adaptogen tonics, providing the basis for a healthy pet immune system.

About Angela Ardolino:

For over two decades, Angela Ardolino has been providing holistic care to pets in need. In addition to starting a rescue farm and successful grooming and boarding businesses in Florida, she obtained her certificate from University of Vermont School of Medicine specializing in Medical Cannabis Biology and Therapeutic use. With this knowledge and experience she founded CBD Dog Health and MycoDog, dedicated to creating top quality medical cannabis and mushroom products intended for animals.

