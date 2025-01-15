Holistic Spirits Co. Receives B Corp Certification

Plant-based spirits company by Amy Holmwood and Woody Harrelson is recognized for their dedication to creating a positive, lasting impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Spirits Co., producer of award-winning, plant-based, and sustainable Harmony Gin and Origen Speciality Vodka, announced today that it has received B Corp certification from non-profit organization B Lab. The world's first plant-powered, holistic liquor company, Holistic Spirits Co. has met or exceeded the B Impact Assessment criteria measuring an organization's social impact across categories, including corporate governance, the environment, community, employees, and customers.

Co-founders Woody Harrelson, longtime vegan and environmentalist, and wellness entrepreneur Amy Holmwood.

Amy Holmwood, equipped with decades of experience in the wellness industry and unsatisfied with the lack of innovation in the spirits space, used food-science to devise the blend of botanical infusions in Harmony and Origen. Once her partner Woody Harrelson tasted the products, the impassioned and longtime vegan and environmentalist knew he had to get involved. Both disruptors at heart, Holmwood & Harrelson's mission isn't just to provide a better way to drink, it's to showcase something that's sorely lacking across the industry: transparency around ingredients and production.

"Transparency has always been at the heart of everything we do at Holistic Spirits Co.," said co-founder Amy Holmwood. "When creating this brand, I knew that we had to do it right or not at all. I'm so proud to receive this recognition from B Lab just two years after launching, propelling our mission to revolutionize the spirits industry through sustainable and organic practices."

Infused with a proprietary blend of artichoke leaf, elderberry, muscadine grape, and green tea leaf extract, Holistic Spirits Co. products combine science, nature and artisanal distillation to provide consumers a better way to drink. From inception in 2023, the brand's commitment to environmental practices and mindful approaches has been a priority, from partnering with responsible producers like the certified organic McClintock Distilling Company and the zero-waste Griffo Distillery, to sourcing GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) polyphenol rich plant compounds and ingredients. A snapshot of the brand's commitment to these measures is below:

Both Harmony Gin and Origen Speciality Vodka are carbon neutral

and Origen Speciality Vodka are carbon neutral Both products are made in the USA at USDA green-certified distilleries that use less water, recycle their by-products back into farming, and employ no-water-waste processes

at USDA green-certified distilleries that use less water, recycle their by-products back into farming, and employ no-water-waste processes Partnering with ForestPlanet, Holistic Spirits Co. plants one tree for every bottle sold or sampled

Partnering with SoWhatElse.org, Holistic Spirits Co. gives back to families in underserved communities in the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area

"In the 30 years I've been a vegan, I've always wondered when someone was going to make an alcohol that's less harmful to the body," said Woody Harrelson, co-founder of Holistic Spirits Co. "After meeting Amy and trying the Origen Specialty Vodka, I knew I had to help introduce it to the world. A product that's delicious and made sustainably, it was a no brainer. As an advocate for sustainability myself, I am delighted that the brand is gaining recognition for its innovation and dedication to eco-conscious practices after just two years on the market."

Harmony Gin and Origen Specialty Vodka are currently available in NY, FL, DC, MD, MA, GA, SC, LA and UT. Starting January 2025, the products will also be available in California through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and at select Total Wine & More stores in Southern California. Lastly, Holistic Spirits Co. products will be available at Total Wine & More stores in FL, AZ, NV and WA through their Spirits Direct Program.

For more information and updates, please visit www.drinkholistic.com or follow Holistic Spirits Co. on Instagram at www.instagram.com/origenholisticspirits .

ABOUT B LAB

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 4,500 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more, visit www.bcorporation.net .

ABOUT HOLISTIC SPIRITS CO.

Founded by health & wellness entrepreneur Amy Holmwood, and vegan activist and actor Woody Harrelson, Holistic Spirits Co. is the world's first plant-based powered, holistic spirits company made with zero artificial flavors, colors, or GMOs, using rigorous testing methods based on nutrition science combined with sustainable production. Holistic Spirits Co. brands offer a new way to imbibe sipped neat, over ice or in cocktails. As the founders like to say, "If you're going to drink, drink better."

