Holistic Wealth Advisor with $155M AUM from Merrill Lynch Joins Concord Wealth Partners RIA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to become its clients' most valuable financial resource, Concord Wealth Partners, an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, has expanded its team of wealth advisors serving Virginia with the addition of Daniel Thornton - a financial advisor with over 20 years of experience specializing in holistic investment planning.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina with both a BA and Master's degrees, Thornton left Merrill Lynch to gain greater flexibility to serve clients by offering the kind of customized, integrated financial management services that Concord is known for, including: Financial Planning, Investment Advisory, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning, Tax Planning, Insurance Planning, Risk Management and Family Business Consulting.

"Our mission is to become our clients' most valuable, trusted resource," said Wade Lopez, Concord Wealth Partners founder. "Daniel shares our values and commitment to develop long-lasting, deep relationships that recognize the impact of financial goals on one's life, and the importance of having someone you can trust to help make those goals possible."

"My best days are those in which I can tell a client yes — yes, you can send your child to that school; yes, you can take that trip or buy the new house," said Thornton, a resident of Crozet, VA. "That's when smart planning and discipline culminate in enriching, real life events and experiences for my clients. It's a rewarding partnership."

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 1997 in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has four offices and represents 500 small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia, and northeast Tennessee, and manages approximately $450 million in assets, as of December 2020.

Contact: Sheila Lopez

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(276) 628-5910

https://www.concordwealthpartners.com/

SOURCE Concord Wealth Partners

Related Links

https://www.concordwealthpartners.com/

