DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Holistic Wellness in Pet Care: Creating Value Through Broader Need States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

People today are placing focus on the desired outcome of their consumption. In the pet care universe, pet owners are extending this behaviour to their animal companions where consumables across pet food, pet treats and pet supplements are being chosen based on the need state they address. Ranging from the more mature physical and physiological needs to the more nascent emotional and mental needs, this report aims to explore holistic wellness in pets through the lens of need states.

Key Findings

Understanding the concept of need states in pet health and wellness

Evolving pet humanisation is driving pet owners to take a more cognisant view of their pets' health. Pet owners are taking a more proactive approach towards pet health management. They are looking to address specific needs and working their way backwards to find the best product fit. Understanding the "need states" pet owners are looking to address creates opportunities for brand and category owners.

Physical and physiological wellbeing remains a core health need

With a pet's physical and physiological health, for the most part, being visibly evident, pet owners are looking for ways in which they can adopt a more preventative approach rather than a diagnostic one. Across pet nutrition, pet treats and pet dietary supplements, offerings are increasingly becoming functional, targeting a variety of needs.

Burgeoning emotional and mental health spaces

Known to support emotional and mental wellbeing in humans, pets themselves are not immune to health challenges in this space. From stress and behaviour management to engaging and enriching activities, emotional and mental wellbeing has increasingly come to the forefront of pet health.

Tech as an enabler in pet health

Tech-enabled pet healthcare offerings can serve as a crucial ally for pet parents looking to adopt a preventative health management approach. AI-powered devices like wearables can help detect anomalies early on, while also supporting more accurate prognosis by veterinarians. AI has the potential to power the future of pet health, where it can not only aid in the discovery of need states but also drive hyper-customisation which could serve as the value proposition for premiumisation.

The Holistic Wellness in Pet Care: Creating Value Through Broader Need States global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key takeaways

Exploring broader need states in pets

A growing focus on pet wellbeing

Addressing health through need states

Getting into the what and why of need states in pets

Broader pet need state territories

Physical and physiological wellbeing remains a core health need

Functionality through food

Pet food players adopt health and wellness positioning

Treating not just for indulgence but for function

Functional benefits make their way into dog and cat treats

Preventative approach to managing health drives demand for pet dietary supplements

Appeal of pet healthcare draws in players

Burgeoning emotional and mental health spaces

Need to manage emotional and mental wellbeing in pets

Humanisation trend expands through self awareness

Ingredient familiarity aids ease of integration into diet

A contentious ingredient but an emerging territory nevertheless

Enrichment, play and stimulation to engage the senses

Treating to train

Innovation opportunities in training treats range from ingredients to occasions

Tech as an enabler in pet health

Role of technology in pet health

AI-driven pet wearable tech facilitates preventative pet healthcare

Conclusion

Key takeaways

Evolution of need states in pet health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0kaq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets