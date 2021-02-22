Holistic Yoga and Fitness Brand Yogactiw Launches Multipurpose Wellness Gadget Series - Ifinity - Including UVC Disinfection Wands, Portable UVC Air Purifiers, and Smart Fitness Trackers

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogactiw (https://yogactiw.com/) officially announced the launch of a full range of wellness gadgets created to help fitness enthusiasts navigate the new normal, and stay active at the same time. Ifinity features smart fitness trackers and two new pathogen-fighting products: a UVC Disinfection Wand and a UVC-HEPA Portable Air Purifier. Each device is stylish and functional, with minimalist designs that are also affordable. Ifinity is part of a growing line of athleisure gear and apparel from Yogactiw – an e-commerce fitness-gear leader.

"The pandemic has forced everyone to take a long look and decide how best we can continue moving forward, yet remain safe as a society," said Yogactiw Founder, Joy Sarkar. "And this has fundamentally changed the exercise and fitness landscape as well. Practitioners are now hyper aware of the dangers posed by pathogens, and the importance of monitoring their surroundings as part of staying healthy every day. But as much as people want to remain safe, they also want to get back to living full, active lives. And that's why we created Ifinity. Paired with state-of-the-art fitness & health tracking hardware, our UVC products allow users to fight germs while on-the-go, giving increased freedom and more mobility. And even though the fight against pathogens never ends, quarantines are beginning to ease up – and these products will continue to be useful to our customers long into the future."

Sanitiz-Pro Portable UV Light (UV-C) Sterilization Wand: Advanced UV-C technology can effectively kill up to 99.9% of all pathogens and leaves no residue, harmful chemicals or odor. The USB rechargeable Sanitiz-Pro is handheld, portable, compact, and comes packaged in a convenient carrying case. The strong UV-C light wand can safely help sterilize door handles, cell phones, key pads, money, and any other high-touch surfaces.

A highly efficiency H13 class HEPA Filter air purification device that includes UVC sterilization, via LED UV lamp beads. Powerful air cleansing that is quiet, portable, and destroys 99.9% of bacteria, pathogens, allergens, and certain molds. An added Aromatherapy function also allows the device to inject fresh, clean scents into your car or any room. Actiw-Pro Smart Fitness Tracker and Digital BP and HR Monitor: Stylish, IP68 waterproof smartwatch for complete health tracking: including calories, distances covered, steps, sedentary hours, heart rate, blood pressure, alarms, call reminders, SMS reminders, social media notifications, shake photos, and more. Strong, scratch-resistant TFT color touchscreen with iOS and Android compatibility through the Runmifit app. Five color choices, in a Golden-ratio fits-all-wrists design.

Yogactiw is an athleisure and wellness brand that specializes in women's clothing, accessories, and wellness tech for yoga and fitness enthusiasts. Focused on a holistic approach, Yogactiw includes more than fitness, embracing wellness as a fully evolved mind/body/soul process that is unique for each practitioner. Yogactiw provides apparel and useful accessories to help that evolution, every step of the way. Learn more at: www.Yogactiw.com.

