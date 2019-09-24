Holistiplan Named Winner of XY Planning Network's Fourth Annual Advisor FinTech Competition

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Planning Network, the leading turnkey financial planning platform for fee-only financial advisors, is excited to announce that Holistiplan has won the organization's fourth annual Advisor FinTech Competition. Holistiplan, a tax planning software solution, was recognized for its automated review of 2018 tax returns, providing client-ready reports that identify financial planning opportunities.

Holistiplan competed against five other finalists pitching live demos of their software at the #XYPNLIVE 2019 Conference, which brought together over 800 attendees including more than 85 companies exhibiting on September 8-11 in St. Louis, Missouri. The finalists were selected from close to 30 startups that submitted to the FinTech competition, and was overseen by an elite panel of judges including: XYPN Co-Founder Michael Kitces, advisor technology guru Bill Winterberg of FPPad, and Robert Sofia, co-founder of Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company that helps financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes and the first winner of the XYPN FinTech Competition in 2016.

"We created the XYPN FinTech Competition to identify and showcase innovative advisor technology companies that ease the workload of financial advisors supporting our mission to work with next generation clients and to give back time to provide their clients with real financial planning," said Kitces. "This year's finalists were representative of the future of advisor technology; they spanned a wide variety of services that addressed different core competencies of financial planners. We are incredibly excited for the work Holistiplan and the other finalists will do in the future, and look forward to seeing what other impressive technology solutions enter the industry in the coming years."

Designed to provide advisors with an efficient approach to do tax planning, Holistiplan's software focused on eliminating data entry for advisors, while producing a client-ready report with key tax figures and potential financial planning opportunities. Advisors upload an electronic tax return and the client-ready report is produced automatically. The tax return data also pre-populates a tax projection tool the advisor can use to quantify future year planning opportunities. Founded on the belief that tax planning software should be an integral part of any advisor's tech stack, Holistiplan is dedicated to making tax planning faster and better for the advisor and end client.

"We are honored to be recognized among the other impressive finalists at this year's XYPN FinTech Competition, and are excited to have received this award. We look forward to supporting tech-minded advisors, like those at the XY Planning Network, in their efforts to efficiently provide their clients tax planning services," said Holistiplan Co-Founder, Kevin Lozer. "We're incredibly fortunate that XYPN recognized the need to give start-up advisor technology companies like ours a chance to show the industry what our software has to offer. We feel we are in great company with past competition winners Snappy Kraken, Vestwell, and Mineral, and are excited to help make advisors more comprehensive and more efficient planners."

As the winner, Holistiplan will be featured on Bill Winterberg's FPPad.com and Michael Kitces's Nerd's Eye View blog at Kitces.com. The company will also be featured on the popular #XYPNRadio podcast and appear on XYPlanningNetwork.com.

The other finalists of the competition included: Altruist, Anvil, College Aid Pro, Knudge and NEXA Insights.

To learn more about the XYPN Fintech Competition or to register for the XYPN LIVE 2020 Conference, visit: https://info.xyplanningnetwork.com/xypn-livehttp://www.info.xyplanningnetwork.com/xypn-live.

About XY Planning Network

XY Planning Network is the leading financial planning platform for fee-for-service financial advisors who want to serve Gen X and Gen Y clients, providing comprehensive financial planning services for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or asset minimums. The Network offers a virtual community for new and established financial advisors who want to serve a younger clientele, and provides its members compliance support services, marketing support, business tools and templates, and a wide range of technology solutions.

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan, a tax planning software solution, is motivated to help make financial advisors better planners. Created and designed by two CFP ® professionals looking for ways to help advisors be more comprehensive yet more efficient, they built Holistiplan's tax planning software as a way for advisors to accomplish both objectives.

