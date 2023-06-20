Holistiplan Passes 20,000 Advisors Milestone

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistiplan, a tax planning technology solution for financial professionals, today announced that their advisor client base has surpassed 20,000 users – marking a major milestone in a tax planning movement that aims to bring comprehensive financial planning tools first to advisors and then to families everywhere.

20,000-Advisor Milestone

Since their launch just four years ago in 2019, Holistiplan has welcomed 20,000 advisors across the United States who value the importance of tax planning as part of their financial planning process.

Kevin Lozer, CFP® and Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP® co-founded the company after years in the financial planning profession, hoping to expedite the planning process while also delivering more value to clients. Since then, Holistiplan has been voted the #1 tax planning software for advisors three years running in the T3/Inside Information Software Survey (2021, 2022, and 2023) and in the 2023 Kitces Research Report, 'How Financial Planners Actually Do Financial Planning.'

"We're constantly amazed at the response from our advisor community," Lozer says. "And the advisors that consistently use Holistiplan and provide feedback are the ones fueling this growth, so we couldn't be more grateful."

A $20,000 Scholarship

In an effort to give back to the financial planning community, Holistiplan is proud to announce the inaugural $20,000 Holistiplan Scholarship to be given to a CFP Program student from underrepresented groups entering the financial planning industry.

The scholarship is in celebration of surpassing 20,000 advisors using Holistiplan to systematize and automate the process of reviewing clients' tax returns to find potential planning opportunities and optimize financial plans.

"We're so excited to be part of this larger movement of bringing tax planning to families and professionals everywhere – and we know that the next generation of advisors will be key to keeping up that momentum," CEO and Co-Founder Roger Pine says.

"That's why we're thrilled to announce our 2023 scholarship program, which will give back to the advisor community by sponsoring a student from an underrepresented group who is currently pursuing or plans to pursue their CFP designation."

Over 20 Million Pages of Tax Returns. Hundreds of Thousands of Families Served.

At the core of Holistiplan's success are the clients served by Holistiplan's more than 20,000 advisors.

The company has seen over 20 million pages of tax returns reviewed since their inception – a number that reflects hundreds of thousands of families who have benefitted from the power of tax planning.

As far as what's next for Holistiplan, the company forecasts even more growth, aiming to put tax planning in the hands of every advisor who wishes to better serve their clients.

"Our goal is to make an impact on everyday people with real, important goals who traditionally haven't been served by the wealth management industry. We want grandparents to reach their retirement on time, kids to go to the college of their dreams, and more people to buy their dream home. Those things become a possibility when advisors are equipped to build the best financial portfolios possible," Pine explains.

A Wide-reaching Impact

"I was certain that Holistiplan was going to be popular with financial advisors the moment that Roger and Kevin first debuted their tax planning software at the 2019 XYPN FinTech Competition," said Michael Kitces, Co-Founder of XY Planning Network and Chief Financial Planning Nerd at Kitces.com. "The ongoing pressure on financial advisors to add more value to justify their fees is driving more and more of them towards demonstrating the tangible financial savings of good tax planning, and Holistiplan allows that to occur in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken to manually review a client's tax return by hand. Holistiplan's "by advisors, for advisors" success has made it one of the highest rated technology solutions of any we track in our Kitces AdvisorTech Research, and so it's not at all surprising to me that continued explosive growth has followed!"

Meet Holistiplan at LPL Focus 2023

Holistiplan will be at LPL Financial's annual Focus 2023 conference, which will take place on August 4-7 in San Diego, California. The entire Sales and Marketing teams will be present and available to speak with attendees about Holistiplan's software, the company's recent growth, and plans for the future. Between the industry expert-led sessions and networking opportunities, feel free to stop by and connect with the Holistiplan team or sign up for a free demo of the tax planning software.

About Us

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software for advisors built to systematize and automate the process of reviewing a client's tax return to find potential planning opportunities. Holistiplan was created and designed by co-founders, Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP®, who designed this software to accomplish what have historically been two competing goals in the financial services profession: Make the financial planning process faster for advisors, while making it better for every client. Their award-winning solution uses optical character recognition (OCR) to read uploaded tax returns and generate client-ready reports that uncover potential financial planning opportunities through an algorithmic program. The financial professional can then run various scenarios to determine various future outcomes. Both Pine and Lozer were financial advisors in independent advisory firms prior to starting Holistiplan, which gives them insight into what advisors need. Learn more at holistiplan.com.

SOURCE Holistiplan