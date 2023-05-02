Holistiplan Tax Planning Technology Now Available to Advisor Group Advisors

Award-winning technology gives financial professionals an opportunity to add significant value in reporting and financial planning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistiplan, the industry-leading tax planning software for financial advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms. Holistiplan will now provide discounted access to their platform to all advisors affiliated with Advisor Group, in addition to offering ongoing training and best practices. The Holistiplan software was built to systematize and automate the process of reviewing a client's tax return to find potential planning opportunities.

"Our core mission is to help advisors provide richer planning for their clients, and this partnership with Advisor Group helps fulfill that in a huge way," said Roger Pine, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "This is a tool that is already being used by more than 16,000 advisors across the country, and it's a tool that was built for both the advisor experienced at tax planning and the one who knows it's important and needs to be added to their process."

"We are thrilled to partner with Holistiplan to give our advisors access to the #1 tax planning software on the market," said Zachary Parker, Senior Vice President of Retirement and Income Planning for Advisor Group. "We see tax planning within the broader financial planning process as a key differentiator for financial professionals. Holistiplan provides an automated and scalable process for our financial professionals to support clients in a powerful and efficient way."

"More advisors doing better tax planning for their clients is truly a win for everyone." said Kevin Lozer, CFP®, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "We're honored to be one of the key software tools Advisor Group offers for use to their advisors."

Since launching in July 2019, Holistiplan has added over 16,000 users from across the country. Founders Lozer and Pine attribute their rapid growth to the loyalty and valuable feedback from their advisor community of subscribers. Holistiplan has already been voted the #1 tax planning software for advisors in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 T3/Inside Information Software Survey reports as well as the 2021 Kitces Research Technology Study.

ABOUT HOLISTIPLAN

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software for financial planners and investment advisors built to systematize and automate the process of reviewing a client's tax return to find potential planning opportunities. Holistiplan was created by co-founders Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP®, who designed this software to accomplish what have historically been two competing goals in the financial services profession: make the financial planning process faster for advisors while making it better for every client. Holistiplan uses optical character recognition (OCR) to read uploaded tax returns and generate client-ready reports that uncover potential financial planning opportunities through an algorithmic program. Financial professionals can then run various scenarios to determine future outcomes. Both Pine and Lozer were financial advisors in independent financial advisory firms prior to starting Holistiplan, which gives them keen insight into what advisors need. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.

ABOUT ADVISOR GROUP

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

SOURCE Holistiplan