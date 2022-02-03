Holky Inspiring Documentary Film About U.S. Olympian, Steven Holcomb, Overcoming Blindness and Depression to Win Gold, Premieres on iNDIEFLIX

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Film production company Peter Brown LLC and the filmmakers of Holky: The Steven Holcomb Story, have announced a non-exclusive distribution agreement with live and on-demand streamer iNDIEFLIX. This agreement marks the first distribution agreement for the documentary about the most decorated bobsledder in US history. Featuring team interviews, dynamic racing footage, and the never-before-seen final interview with Steven before his untimely accidental death in 2017, the film will excite and move audiences.

Holky: The Steven Holcomb Story U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team

Steven Holcomb, known to his team and friends as "Holky," is a bobsled driver who emerges as an unlikely best hope to end Team USA's 62-year Olympic gold medal drought. But Steven was wrestling with a dangerous secret: He was going blind. In the last interview conducted before he passed away at the age of 37, Steven tells his own story of rising through the ranks as a bobsled driver and hiding his blindness from his team as he becomes one of the best sled drivers in the world. Forced into early retirement, Steven struggled with depression. But an innovative surgery restores his vision (with unexpected consequences), enabling him to return to the sport and capture gold. At a time when society is finally beginning to discuss the mental health of athletes, the film makes an invaluable contribution to this important conversation.

"We were taken not only by Steven's remarkable and tragic story, but by his raw honesty and humor while revealing his inner struggles and darkest moments," said filmmaker Anna Auster. "We hope this film leads to insight into human behavior and emotion, not just for athletes but all of us."

"It was a unique pleasure to know Steven. With this film, we wanted to show audiences his mind and heart and share the legacy of a true champion," said Holky producer Brian Boxer Wachler.

Holky: The Story of Steven Holcomb is produced by Peter Yost, Anna Auster, Jared Dubrino, Brian Boxer Wachler and streamable on IndieFlix here (IndieFlix is priced at $4.99/month, with a seven-day free trial).

HOLKY: THE STEVEN HOLCOMB STORY (2021)

Documentary // rated: G // duration: 32 minutes

Directed by Anna Auster

[ WATCH on INDIEFLIX ]

Peter Brown, LLC

Contact:

Ben Cooke

[email protected]

310-720-1214

SOURCE Peter Brown, LLC