Holla Spirits Unveils Revamped Ready-to-Drink Crush Lineup, Introduces New Flavors and CrushTea™ Innovation

YORK, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holla Spirits, a Pennsylvania-based, award-winning spirits company, today announced a bold refresh of its ready-to-drink Crush cocktail lineup, reinforcing the brand's commitment to fun, flavor, and quality.

Holla Spirits

The updated portfolio features striking new can designs, fully printed cartons, and the introduction of a grapefruit crush flavor, expanding Holla's popular lineup of vodka-based canned cocktails. To make trial easier than ever, Holla is also launching super-accessible Variety 4-Packs, showcasing its 12oz orange, grapefruit, watermelon, and blueberry Crush cocktails—each lightly carbonated and crafted at 4.5% ABV. Select SKUs are also available in a 16oz single serve size ideal for retail cold boxes and stadiums.

In addition, Holla is debuting a first-of-its-kind canned cocktail innovation: CrushTea™, a refreshing blend that combines the brand's wildly popular orange crush with tea, delivering a new twist on a fan favorite.

"We saw a real opportunity to raise the bar in RTDs by leaning into what people actually want—big, bright flavor, approachable strength, and packaging that feels as fun as what's inside," said Patrick Shorb, Founder of Holla Spirits. "This refresh isn't just about how our cans look; it's about making it easier for consumers to discover Holla, try multiple flavors, and have a great time doing it."

Holla's vodkas are seven-times distilled, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan, with many flavored vodka ingredients sourced from craft and natural flavor providers. The company is also deeply eco-conscious, having pioneered the industry's first custom-molded Italian eco-beverage cork made from plant-based materials.

Holla Spirits products are available in more than 1,100 locations across Pennsylvania, including Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, and can also be found in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Florida.

About HOLLA® Spirits

Holla Spirits is a York, PA based company dedicated to creating top-shelf quality spirits that are fairly priced for the enjoyment of all people. Holla is for the dreamers – the makers – and those that don't care for the status quo. Holla blends its specialty spirits using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients. Cocktail ideas using simple ingredients, and complex options for special occasions, are available in Holla's recipe library.

To learn more about https://www.hollaspirits.com/ or follow the company on social at @hollaspirits.

Company Contact

Patrick Shorb

Founder

Holla Spirits

717-650-6858

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder & CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Holla Spirits