Holladay Distillery | McCormick Distilling Co. Announce Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

WESTON, Mo., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holladay Distillery, of Weston, Missouri, has announced a new multi-state distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's, further expanding its reach across key U.S. markets.

Effective May 1, 2026, Southern Glazer's will serve as the distributor for Holladay Distillery and McCormick Distilling Company's spirits portfolio in the following states: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Texas.

Holladay Distillery | Ben Holladay Bourbon - 1856 Original Holladay Distillery | McCormick Distilling Co.

This strategic agreement reflects McCormick Distilling Company's continued commitment to accelerating growth of its premium portfolio through best-in-class distribution with unmatched reach, technology, and market expertise.

Through this alignment, Southern Glazer's will represent Holladay Distillery's portfolio, including its award-winning Holladay Bourbons and Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, along with additional McCormick premium brands such as Tequila Rose, Broker's Gin, 360 Vodka, and Hussong's Tequila.

"Southern Glazer's brings an unparalleled combination of scale, sophistication, and strategic insight," said Patrick Fee, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "As we continue building momentum behind our premium portfolio, this partnership allows us to deepen our presence in key markets with a partner who understands long-term brand building and execution at every level."

With its expansive footprint and industry-leading capabilities, Southern Glazer's will provide enhanced access and support for on- and off-premise accounts, ensuring continued growth and visibility for Holladay and McCormick brands across these markets.

"We're excited to bring Holladay Distillery and McCormick Distilling Company's incredible portfolio to more consumers," said Matthew Metz, President, Central Region, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "Their legacy of craftsmanship and strong lineup of premium brands align with our commitment to delivering exceptional products and service. Together, we see meaningful opportunities to drive growth and expand distribution in key markets."

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

In 2026, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. In 2025, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Holladay Distillery

Founded in 1856, the historic Holladay Distillery is the oldest business in the greater Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating at its original location.

Building on nearly 170 years of distilling heritage, McCormick Distilling Co. has sharpened its focus on premium innovation under the Holladay Distillery name, while maintaining a diverse lineup that serves consumers across a wide range of price points. Central to this momentum is the resurgence of Holladay Bourbon, aged in traditional ironclad rickhouses and recognized for its authenticity, transparency, and commitment to quality.

Alongside globally respected brands such as Five Farms Irish Cream and Broker's Gin, McCormick's portfolio of accessible, high-performing spirits continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for retailers nationwide. @holladay1856

Media Contact:

Audrey Sisco | Holladay Distillery

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

816.509.3122

SOURCE Holladay Distillery | McCormick Distilling Co.