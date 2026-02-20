Holladay Distillery | McCormick Distilling Co. Announce Distribution Partnership with Empire Distributors Inc.

WESTON, Mo., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holladay Distillery, of Weston, Missouri, has announced a new multi-state distribution partnership with Empire Distributors Inc., strengthening its presence across Colorado, Georgia and Tennessee.

This strategic alignment reflects McCormick Distilling Company's continued commitment to expanding its premium lineup through trusted, best-in-class regional partners. Effective immediately, Empire Distributors will serve as the key distribution partner for Holladay Distillery and McCormick's spirits in these high-profile markets, enhancing market reach and support for on- and off-premise accounts.

Through this partnership, Empire Distributors will represent Holladay Distillery's lineup, including its acclaimed Holladay Bourbons and Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, along with additional McCormick premium brands such as Tequila Rose, Broker's Gin, 360 Vodka, and Hussong's Tequila.

"Empire brings more than just strong distribution capabilities; they bring a true partnership mindset," said Patrick Fee, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "Their commitment to trust, collaboration, and long-term brand building gives us great confidence as we continue to grow in Colorado and beyond."

Empire's established footprint and strong relationships with retailers, restaurants, and bars will ensure that accounts throughout these markets have streamlined access to Holladay and McCormick's premium offerings.

"We are excited to welcome McCormick Distilling Company's top-notch brands to the Empire Colorado family and further invest in our partnership with them in Georgia and Tennessee," says Empire Distributors' Chief Operating Officer, Gary Wolfe. "As the market continues to change, we are focused on bringing premium spirits to our customers and recognize that McCormick's product lineup is the perfect addition to our portfolio."

About Empire Distributors Inc.

Founded in 1940, Empire Distributors is one of the nation's leading beverage distributors, operating across multiple states with a reputation for exceptional service, market expertise, and brand-building excellence. Empire partners with premier suppliers to deliver high-quality spirits, wine, and beer to retailers and hospitality accounts throughout its footprint.

About Holladay Distillery

Founded in 1856, the historic Holladay Distillery is the oldest business in the greater Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating at its original location.

Building on 170 years of distilling heritage, McCormick Distilling Co. has sharpened its focus on premium innovation under the Holladay Distillery name, while maintaining a diverse lineup that serves consumers across a wide range of price points. Central to this momentum is the resurgence of Holladay Bourbon, aged in traditional ironclad rickhouses and recognized for its authenticity, transparency, and commitment to quality.

Alongside globally respected brands such as Five Farms Irish Cream and Broker's Gin, McCormick's portfolio of accessible, high-performing spirits continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for retailers nationwide.

