Holladay Distillery Marks Historic Milestones Ahead of 170th Anniversary Year

WESTON, Mo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Holladay Distillery approaches its 170th anniversary later this year, the historic Missouri distillery is marking the occasion with a series of major milestones that reflect both its enduring legacy and continued investment in the future.

Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon with the completed Rickhouse D Edward A. Pechar Memorial Event Center

Among the most visible of those investments is the completion of Rickhouse D, the newest addition to the distillery's growing bourbon campus in Weston, Missouri. Now fully operational, with barrels moved in and final site work complete, the new ironclad rickhouse represents another significant step in the continued growth of Holladay Bourbon.

Constructed in the traditional rickhouse style that defines the Holladay Bourbon aging program, Rickhouse D expands the distillery's barrel capacity while reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to authentic Missouri bourbon production.

"Every new rickhouse represents a belief in the future," said Patrick Fee, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "This project is about honoring traditional bourbon-making while continuing to invest in the next generation of Holladay Distillery."

Founded in 1856, Holladay Distillery remains the oldest business in the greater Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating at its original location. On December 5, 2026, the distillery will officially celebrate 170 years of continuous operation, a rare milestone few American distilleries can claim.

While the distillery reflects on nearly two centuries of history, the Holladay Bourbon portfolio is simultaneously approaching an important milestone of its own; ten years since the beginning of its modern bourbon revival.

"This anniversary is incredibly meaningful for our team," said Fee. "One hundred seventy years is a testament to the people who built this place and believed in its future across generations. We're excited to celebrate where we've been, and where we're headed."

As part of the year's commemorative efforts, Holladay Distillery also announced the dedication of the newly renamed Ed Pechar Event Center, honoring longtime McCormick Distilling Co. Chairman Edward A. Pechar for his lasting impact on the company's modern evolution.

Pechar was part of the ownership group that acquired McCormick Distilling Co. and helped shape its renewed focus on premium spirits and long-term investment in the future. The dedication joins the nearby Michael S. Griesser Stillhouse in recognizing leaders who helped define a transformative era for the distillery.

Today, Holladay Distillery continues to build on nearly 170 years of distilling heritage through a growing portfolio of award-winning bourbons and premium spirits, while preserving the authenticity and craftsmanship that have defined the distillery since 1856.

About Holladay Distillery

Located in the heart of Weston, Missouri (just 30 minutes north of Kansas City), Holladay Distillery welcomes visitors from across the country to experience nearly 170 years of bourbon history. Scenic rickhouses, guided distillery tours, bourbon tastings, and a limestone spring once chartered by Lewis and Clark make Holladay one of Missouri's most unique day-trip destinations.

For more information, visit HolladayDistillery.com or follow @holladay1856.

Media Contact:

Audrey Sisco | Holladay Distillery

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

816.509.3122

SOURCE Holladay Distillery | McCormick Distilling Co.