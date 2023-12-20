Holladay Properties Announces Tempo by Hilton Hotel at Farm Brew LIVE!

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holladay Properties, a leading commercial real estate development company, has officially announced an exciting new hotel project - the Tempo by Hilton - coming to the popular Farm Brew LIVE! Campus in Manassas, VA.

In a strategic joint partnership with Villagio Hospitality Group, Holladay will develop this innovative hotel concept from Hilton that is poised to redefine the hospitality experience. Scheduled to open in mid 2025, the Tempo by Hilton will feature an open lobby design, multi-functional spaces for relaxation, work and dining, as well as premium food and beverage outlets.

"We are thrilled to bring this contemporary hotel vision to life at our premier Farm Brew LIVE! destination," said Austin Haynes, Development Manager at Holladay Properties. "With communal spaces, tech-enabled amenities, upscale culinary options and an energetic vibe, Tempo aligns perfectly with the campus' broader mission to create a dynamic live-work-play environment."

The hotel adds to the continually expanding mixed-use Farm Brew LIVE development, which already features unique dining, brewery and event venues that have made the campus a top draw.

"Tempo will complement and elevate the one-of-a-kind experience at Farm Brew LIVE!, while also serving business and leisure travelers with Hilton's outstanding hospitality," said Marcus Silva, President of Villagio Hospitality Group. "We are excited about the promise and potential of this new hotel concept."

The state-of-the-art Tempo by Hilton is anticipated to be a focal point on the campus. With approximately 92 guest rooms and 60,000 square feet, the hotel will house multiple drinking and dining outlets for guests and visitors, including a café, wine bar and speakeasy. The development also allows for future expansion opportunities.

For more on Tempo by Hilton's innovative features and the Farm Brew LIVE! campus, visit holladayproperties.com and villagiogroup.com.

About Holladay Properties

Holladay Properties is a full-scale land development, design/build, and fully integrated real estate company with over $1B in owned assets. The firm has developed over 20 million square feet of commercial space and actively manages over 15.5 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and healthcare space. With more than 300 employees in a variety of specialties working from more than 25 management offices throughout the eastern half of the U.S., Holladay has the knowledge, experience, and people to complete any type of project for any kind of client. Visit holladayproperties.com for more information.

