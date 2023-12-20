Holladay Properties Announces Tempo by Hilton Hotel at Farm Brew LIVE!

News provided by

Holladay Properties

20 Dec, 2023, 11:30 ET

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holladay Properties, a leading commercial real estate development company, has officially announced an exciting new hotel project - the Tempo by Hilton - coming to the popular Farm Brew LIVE! Campus in Manassas, VA.

In a strategic joint partnership with Villagio Hospitality Group, Holladay will develop this innovative hotel concept from Hilton that is poised to redefine the hospitality experience. Scheduled to open in mid 2025, the Tempo by Hilton will feature an open lobby design, multi-functional spaces for relaxation, work and dining, as well as premium food and beverage outlets.

"We are thrilled to bring this contemporary hotel vision to life at our premier Farm Brew LIVE! destination," said Austin Haynes, Development Manager at Holladay Properties. "With communal spaces, tech-enabled amenities, upscale culinary options and an energetic vibe, Tempo aligns perfectly with the campus' broader mission to create a dynamic live-work-play environment."

The hotel adds to the continually expanding mixed-use Farm Brew LIVE development, which already features unique dining, brewery and event venues that have made the campus a top draw.

"Tempo will complement and elevate the one-of-a-kind experience at Farm Brew LIVE!, while also serving business and leisure travelers with Hilton's outstanding hospitality," said Marcus Silva, President of Villagio Hospitality Group. "We are excited about the promise and potential of this new hotel concept."

The state-of-the-art Tempo by Hilton is anticipated to be a focal point on the campus. With approximately 92 guest rooms and 60,000 square feet, the hotel will house multiple drinking and dining outlets for guests and visitors, including a café, wine bar and speakeasy. The development also allows for future expansion opportunities. 

For more on Tempo by Hilton's innovative features and the Farm Brew LIVE! campus, visit holladayproperties.com and villagiogroup.com.

About Holladay Properties
Holladay Properties is a full-scale land development, design/build, and fully integrated real estate company with over $1B in owned assets. The firm has developed over 20 million square feet of commercial space and actively manages over 15.5 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and healthcare space. With more than 300 employees in a variety of specialties working from more than 25 management offices throughout the eastern half of the U.S., Holladay has the knowledge, experience, and people to complete any type of project for any kind of client. Visit holladayproperties.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jillian Koeneman; Holladay Properties; +1 586-899-9039; [email protected] 

SOURCE Holladay Properties

Also from this source

Glen Ellyn Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for $35 Million Luxury Apartments

Holladay Properties is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for Glenwood Station, its newest Chicagoland apartment complex in Glen Ellyn, IL. The event...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.