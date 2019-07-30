Holland & Knight Advises Verizon on $1B Sale of Sunnyvale Campus to Google

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight represented Verizon on the $1 billion sale of its campus in Sunnyvale, California, to Google LLC. The closing occurred on July 23.

The property was acquired by Verizon in connection with its acquisition of Yahoo! and has served as a home to Verizon Media. The campus consists of land and improvements containing seven office buildings totaling approximately 940,000 square feet plus a development site with entitlements to build an additional 340,000 square feet.

The Holland & Knight team was led by partner Richard Eckhard. He was assisted by partners Douglas Praw, Nicholas Targ, Tamsen Plume, Tara Kaushik, Susan Booth and Robert Labate and associates Ashley Nance and Erin Kansy.

More information about the transaction can be found here.

