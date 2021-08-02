Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight Complete Merger

MIAMI and DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight LLP and Thompson & Knight LLP completed their merger effective August 1, 2021. The combined firm will operate under the Holland & Knight name and will be led by Holland & Knight managing partner Steven Sonberg. Thompson & Knight managing partner Mark Sloan will serve as a vice chair of the Practice & Operations Committee, which is the firm's senior management group.

The combination will expand the firms' collective capabilities in important industries including energy, financial services, real estate and hospitality, and technology. Key practice areas with significant expansion will include litigation, corporate M&A and private equity, energy and oil & gas, real estate, finance and tax.

The combined firm will have approximately 1,600 lawyers and other professionals in 30 offices. The scale will allow the firm to dedicate more resources to its clients and additional capital to target key growth markets and industries.

Holland & Knight also becomes one of the largest law firms in Texas, with more than 300 attorneys in the state in four business centers – Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

"Our firms are enthusiastic to join forces. The expanded industry and practice resources represent meaningful additions that will benefit our clients. Both firms also focus on what will make us more competitive in the marketplace, including fostering a team-oriented culture and prioritizing responsiveness, innovation and agility when providing client counsel," said Mr. Sonberg. "For Holland & Knight, the combination greatly expands our presence in Texas – where Thompson & Knight has a lengthy history and strong client roster – and further strengthens our position in the energy sector."

"With this strategic combination, Thompson & Knight gains a larger geographical footprint, deeper resources and a broader network that will enable us to expand services provided to our clients," said Mr. Sloan. "Our firms' complementary practice and industry strengths, shared collaborative culture and focus on providing exceptional service will help us to deliver even greater value to our clients in the U.S., Latin America and around the world. We're confident that this combination will accelerate our growth and lead to long-term, sustained success."

The combination also brings together two firms with a deep commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Holland & Knight is currently designated "Mansfield Certified Plus" by the Diversity Lab and recently was named to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) 2021 "Best Law Firms for Women" list. Last year, Thompson & Knight was recognized among 46 law firms nationwide with the 2020 "Tipping the Scales Award" from the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance for having 50 percent or more women in its new partner class. Since 2012, the firm has annually awarded 10 scholarships to diverse first-year law students attending the University of Houston Law Center and Vanderbilt University Law School. Both firms are active in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, an organization of chief legal officers of major corporations and managing partners of major law firms dedicated to improving diversity in the legal profession.

