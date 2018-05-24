Holland & Knight Establishes Cybersecurity, Data Breach and Privacy Team in Firm's Litigation Section

"We have long had significant expertise in this evolving area of the law and have advised companies on some of the most sophisticated cybersecurity issues, cyberattacks and data breaches in the past 15 years," said Steven Sonberg, Holland & Knight managing partner. "Representing clients in this area increasingly requires the firm to advise them of the litigation, investment and compliance risks associated with cybersecurity issues. Scott's and Kaylee's team will complement and work alongside our Cybersecurity and Privacy Policy team, chaired by senior policy advisor Norma Krayem, as well as our regulatory and transactional lawyers and other professionals who routinely represent clients on a broad range of engagements."

"More and more, companies are looking to us for help in such areas as cybersecurity compliance, internal investigations, regulatory enforcement matters, and litigation and class action defense, all areas in which we have significant strengths," said John Hogan, head of Holland & Knight's Litigation Section. "In addition, the EU's GDPR enforcement beginning May 25 will clearly impact our clients in ways not yet fully imagined, but for which we will be fully prepared to assist them in real time and as issues arise."

The new Cybersecurity, Data Breach and Privacy team will continue to utilize the resources of HKLab, an internal innovation lab. HKLab offers technologically sophisticated lawyers who are thought leaders in data security and blockchain.

About Holland & Knight LLP: Holland & Knight is a global law firm with more than 1,250 lawyers and other professionals in 27 offices throughout the world. Our lawyers provide representation in litigation, business, real estate and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

