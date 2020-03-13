Holland & Knight Launches COVID-19 Response Team

MIAMI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight has established a COVID-19 Response Team to help clients respond to a variety of business and legal issues they may be facing related to the disease. As part of this initiative, the firm has created a centralized hub on its website that includes a number of alerts, blogs and other original content addressing the issues affecting both small and large companies, as well as information on upcoming webinars and programming that may be of value to clients.

Holland & Knight's COVID-19 Response Team brings together attorneys and public affairs professionals in various disciplines throughout the firm who can advise clients in a number of relevant areas, including:

SEC and Financial Reporting

Commercial Litigation

Force Majeure

Labor and Employment Issues

OSHA and Workplace Safety

Regulatory

Non-GAAP and Forward-Looking Disclosures

Cybersecurity and Privacy

Contingency Planning

M&A and Stock Market Volatility

Extreme Financial Impacts

Maritime Transportation

Aviation

Healthcare Regulatory

Government Contracts

Hotel Operations and Management

Commercial and Real Estate: Landlords and Property Managers

Federal Funding

Crisis and Risk Management

Additional content and key points of contact will be added to the site as the situation continues to evolve and affect a wide range of sectors.

About Holland & Knight LLP: Holland & Knight is a global law firm with more than 1,400 lawyers and other professionals in 28 offices throughout the world. Our lawyers provide representation in litigation, business, real estate and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm.

