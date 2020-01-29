Holland & Knight Recognized as Top 20 Law Firm in Bloomberg's Global M&A Mid-Market Rankings

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight earned notable rankings in Bloomberg's annual Global M&A Mid-Market Legal Advisory Rankings. These league tables are the definitive publication of M&A advisory rankings and include the top financial and legal advisors across a broad array of deal types, regions and industry sectors.

Holland & Knight was ranked 20th for U.S. mid-market transactions of up to $500 million and 17th for mid-market transactions of up to $250 million. In each category, firms are ranked by deal count for calendar year 2019.

"This year's rankings demonstrate our strong market position in mid-market M&A transactions," said Steven Sonberg, Managing Partner of Holland & Knight. "Our M&A practice spans nearly every office of our firm and includes leading transactional teams in the major money centers in the United States. These teams include attorneys with deep industry-specific expertise, bringing considerable knowledge and value to our clients. We thank our clients for the loyalty and trust they place in us, which creates these important honors for our firm."

About Holland & Knight's Corporate, M&A and Securities Team: With more than 400 attorneys focused on the legal and business challenges of today, we provide responsive and comprehensive services to our clients. In 2017 the practice launched HK Deal Flow ®, a unique program that facilitates deal leads by matching acquisition or capital raising opportunities with buyers, sellers and investors.

About Holland & Knight LLP: Holland & Knight is a global law firm with more than 1,300 lawyers and other professionals in 28 offices throughout the world. Our lawyers provide representation in litigation, business, real estate and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm. www.hklaw.com

