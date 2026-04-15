Holland America Evolution: Largest Fleet Update in the Line's 153-Year History

Enhancements bring the pinnacle of cruising to six ships, adding guest favorites, new stateroom categories and signature experiences beginning with Oosterdam

SEATTLE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on strong momentum and record performance, Holland America Line announced Holland America Evolution, a bold multiyear investment to thoughtfully reimagine six ships. Representing the most ambitious guest experience update in the company's 153-year history, Evolution will deliver a comprehensive bow-to-stern revitalization while bringing the best of its Pinnacle Class ships across most of the fleet.

Rendering of Oosterdam's Grand Dutch Cafe Rendering of a solo verandah onboard Oosterdam Changes will debut on Oosterdam in Fall 2027

The multiyear renovation will take place ship by ship, delivering substantial transformation focused on expanding onboard choice, adding restaurant and bar options, and refreshing and reinventing key guest spaces — including new stateroom and suite categories — while maintaining the spacious design and intimate ship feel guests value most.

"Our guests have been very clear about what they love about our ships and what they want to see more of, and Holland America Evolution is our answer to that," said Beth Bodensteiner, president, Holland America Line. "This investment allows us to introduce experiences and venues that are new to the fleet, add Pinnacle Class favorites like Grand Dutch Café, and create new stateroom categories designed for the way people travel today, all while preserving the perfectly sized ship experience that defines Holland America."

Signature Class and Vista Class Renovations

Evolution will span the four Holland America Vista Class ships — Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Westerdam and Noordam — and the two Signature Class ships, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam. The company will invest over $500 million across these ships for enhancements to guest spaces and additional staterooms and suites that will add capacity and provide more choice for guests.

The cruise line is working closely with longtime shipbuilding partner Fincantieri, which built all 11 ships in the company's fleet. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality and precision as each ship's enhancements take shape.

Oosterdam Debuts First Chapter of Holland America Evolution

Oosterdam will be the first ship to undergo renovations, debuting in the fall of 2027. Ahead of additional details to be announced, Holland America is offering a first look at several guest-focused enhancements on the ship. These include the addition of the Grand Dutch Café, a longtime guest favorite previously available only on Pinnacle Class ships, along with new stateroom offerings, including purpose-built Solo Verandahs and expansive panoramic suites. Together, the updates reflect a focused investment in comfort, choice and experience shaped directly by guest feedback.

New and Expanded Staterooms and Suites

As part of Holland America Evolution, accommodations will be expanded and reimagined to offer more guest choice and flexibility. The project will include a significant increase in stateroom inventory for Oosterdam, adding 76 staterooms while also preserving the "room at the rail" guests love. New and enhanced accommodations debuting on Oosterdam include:

NEW: Solo Verandahs : Thirty purpose-built staterooms created specifically for solo travelers. Each features a private balcony, dedicated workspace and full Holland America Line amenities, responding to strong and growing guest demand.

: Thirty purpose-built staterooms created specifically for solo travelers. Each features a private balcony, dedicated workspace and full Holland America Line amenities, responding to strong and growing guest demand. NEW: Bridgeview Suites : Two new suites offering sweeping 180-degree ocean views through panoramic windows, with 900 square feet of space, a wraparound balcony and separate living and sleeping areas designed to maximize comfort and ocean views. Located at the forward part of the ship, these suites emulate the perspective that can be seen from the ship's bridge, inspiring the name "Bridgeview."

: Two new suites offering sweeping 180-degree ocean views through panoramic windows, with 900 square feet of space, a wraparound balcony and separate living and sleeping areas designed to maximize comfort and ocean views. Located at the forward part of the ship, these suites emulate the perspective that can be seen from the ship's bridge, inspiring the name "Bridgeview." Reimagined Pinnacle Suite : The most expansive suite ever introduced on a Vista Class ship, offering 1,550 square feet of refined living space with panoramic views, a private balcony, separate living room, powder room, bedroom, ensuite bath and walk-in closet.

: The most expansive suite ever introduced on a Vista Class ship, offering 1,550 square feet of refined living space with panoramic views, a private balcony, separate living room, powder room, bedroom, ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Vista Suites debut on Oosterdam: Twenty-four Vista Suites, familiar to guests who have sailed on Pinnacle Class ships, will be introduced on Oosterdam for the first time, offering spacious, light-filled premium accommodations with a comfortable sitting area, oversized windows and a private verandah ideal for taking in ocean views.

Grand Dutch Café Comes to More Guests

As part of Holland America Evolution, the Grand Dutch Café is expanding to reach more guests with its debut on Oosterdam. Previously available only on Pinnacle Class ships, the venue's addition reflects a continued focus on experiences guests consistently rank among their favorites. Inspired by European café culture and rooted in the cruise line's Dutch heritage, the Grand Dutch Café is a relaxed, all‑day gathering place designed to fit naturally into the flow of the day, whether guests are stopping by briefly or settling in. Located on Deck 3 near the atrium, it serves as a welcoming anchor on board, offering an informal yet refined setting that reflects the communal role cafés play in everyday European life and reinforcing Holland America Line's unhurried approach to travel.

"This is a great moment for Holland America and our guests, and we're just getting started," added Bodensteiner. "Over the coming months, we'll be unveiling several more exciting additions to Oosterdam as well as the other five ships that are part of this evolution."

Revitalizing the Fleet, Sustainably

On Oosterdam and throughout the renovations, sustainability is an important element of the updates, with a focus on revitalizing the fleet while improving efficiency and reducing overall environmental impact. The line is refreshing and replacing interiors with a strong focus on waste reduction and circular design, prioritizing upcycling and material reuse while bringing greater lightness and an elevated, timeless look and feel.

Behind the scenes, the company is making targeted technical investments to improve energy efficiency. This work includes smarter power management and enhanced system performance aimed at reducing energy demand and lowering operational carbon intensity over time.

What's Next

Additional details about Oosterdam's renovations, including new voyages available following the upgrade, will be shared in the coming weeks for guests at hollandamerica.com/evolution. The site will give real-time updates as plans for all six ships are revealed.

For more information about Holland America Line or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker

PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line