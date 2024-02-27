Holland America Line Adds "Deal or No Deal" Interactive Game Show to Its Entertainment Roster

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Holland America Line has expanded its entertainment offering to launch the popular TV game show brand Deal or No Deal on nine of its cruise ships. Powered by TimePlay, a leader in interactive technology, this show format has a proven track record due to its highly adaptable design and strong brand identity and is now on over 85 ships worldwide.

This high-energy live hosted experience invites contestants on stage to deal for cash, and what makes this game unique is that everyone in the audience also gets to play along for a chance to win big, including a free cruise. The program will run once or twice per voyage, hosted on the World Stage or Rolling Stone Lounge, depending on the Holland America Line ship.

"With the growing demand for entertainment options, Deal or No Deal is a perfect addition to Holland America's offerings." Aaron Silverberg, SVP of Entertainment, TimePlay.

"We're excited to add this brand to add this program to our lineup and we look forward to guests enjoying this interactive game," said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president of guest commerce for Holland America Line.

About TimePlay

TimePlay is an entertainment software company, awakening audiences through interactive games, such as trivia, bingo, Wheel of Fortune and Deal or No Deal. Its patented technology drives significant participation, entertainment, and social competition, resulting in high-impact guest experiences. TimePlay's platform connects audiences' phones to a main screen to compete in real time, turning watchers into players. Its history launched in cinema and cruise, monetizing entertainment via hosted games and innovative pre-shows, resulting in high returns and high entertainment scores. With 80M game plays and counting, TimePlay makes it easy and fun to play together. Visit www.timeplay.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. For more information, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit www.hollandamerica.com.

