Holland America Line and Pendleton Woolen Mills Collaborate on Exclusive Blanket Inspired by Alaska for America's 250th

Limited-edition throw celebrates the spirit of Alaska through heritage and craftsmanship

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Alaska Statehood Day and in anticipation of America's 250th anniversary, Holland America Line announces a special collaboration with heritage Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand Pendleton Woolen Mills: a custom-designed, numbered, Alaska-themed throw blanket inspired by the spirit and landscapes of the Great Land. The throw reflects Pendleton's legacy of craftsmanship, translating American landscapes into a timeless design.

The collaboration brings together two companies with deep roots in Alaska and a shared commitment to craftsmanship, storytelling and exploration. Designed exclusively for Holland America Line, the limited-edition throw will be available for purchase on board the cruise line's ships sailing in Alaska in 2026, offering guests a keepsake that reflects both the journey and the destination in line with Pendleton's "Heritage You Can Hold" philosophy.

"As we mark Alaska Statehood Day and look ahead to America's 250th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring together American heritage brands to celebrate the shared spirit of ingenuity, honored traditions, and craftsmanship," said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line's chief marketing officer. "Pendleton was the perfect brand to partner with on Alaska, having been founded in 1909 and bringing milled textiles to the pioneer days of the great American West."

Rooted in heritage and authenticity, and inspired by the breathtaking beauty of a Holland America Line Alaska cruise, this heirloom-quality blanket captures the essence of the Last Frontier. Its design unfolds as a striking panorama of rugged peaks, towering forests and vast skies, accented by iconic wildlife — a moose, whale and eagle — beneath the shimmering Northern Lights. Rendered in deep ocean blues and Holland America Line's signature orange, with touches of gray, yellow, brown and natural neutrals, it reflects the grandeur of Alaska and the shared heritage of two iconic brands.

"This limited-edition throw is a reflection of Pendleton's legacy of craftsmanship and weaving storied landscapes through our designs," said Bob Christnacht, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Pendleton. "Our partnership with Holland America Line is a natural fit — rooted in our shared connection to Alaska and a long-standing commitment to honoring place, history and craft."

A Cruise Pioneer in Alaska

Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and longer than Alaska has been a state. In 1947, Holland America Line became a pioneer in the region, establishing traditions of scenic exploration and community partnership that helped shape the modern Alaska cruise experience.

With nearly 80 years of expertise, Holland America continues to lead in immersive Alaska exploration through exclusive cruise and overland tours, as well as deep ties to culture and wildlife conservation. Holland America Line provides more ways to see glaciers and wildlife in Alaska than any other cruise line, and it remains the only cruise line to offer a Cruisetour to both Denali National Park and Canada's rugged Yukon.

Partnerships With American Heritage Brands

In addition to Pendleton, Holland America Line is marking America's 250th celebration with partnerships featuring American brands that reflect the nation's rich heritage, including a 28-day Pan Am® 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage, which will set sail in 2027. Inspired by the Pan Am® historic Clipper routes, it celebrates a golden age of global travel. The ship will visit 18 ports along the legendary Pan Am® Great Circle Route, a pioneering path that spanned the entire Caribbean and set the standard for modern travel in the region.

Additional limited-edition co-branded offerings and future brand collaborations will be unveiled in the lead-up to the July 4, 2026, milestone, creating a meaningful tribute to America's 250th anniversary.

'America's 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes' Cruise

Guests who want to celebrate America's birthday in a unique way can set sail on Holland America Line's "America's 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes" cruise. Departing Boston, Massachusetts, July 4, 2026, the sailing promises special moments and experiences, including a late-night departure from Boston so guests can witness the historic skyline fireworks from a distance, as well as a July 4 party on deck with classic American picnic foods and a live music tribute to The Soundtrack of America. The cruise will include visits to cities that played an important role in U.S. history, including Norfolk, Virginia, and an overnight at New York.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

About Pendleton Wollen Mills

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon, and Washougal, Washington.

With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the United Stated, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

