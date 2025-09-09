Holland America Line and RWS Global Partner to Bring the Legacy of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to the International Stage for the First Time

'Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway' will debut in November, featuring never-before-seen archival footage

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cruise line Holland America Line and RWS Global, the world's leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, announced the debut of "Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway," an all-new live musical and multimedia tribute celebrating the revolutionary work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Developed in collaboration with The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, the production marks the first international staging of their iconic work at sea.

Set to debut this November aboard Holland America Line's Koningsdam, the production "Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway" will feature a dazzling sequence of iconic musical numbers inspired by Fosse's original choreography, as well as never-before-seen archival audio and video content projected on a 270-degree surround screen. Designed to captivate both longtime fans and new audiences, the spectacle showcases the duo's legendary contributions from Broadway classics to cinematic masterpieces, including "Damn Yankees," "Sweet Charity," "Cabaret," "Chicago" and more. Choreography for "Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway," will be reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy® and choreographed by Dylis Croman and Alyssa Epstein. Supporting Fosse and Verdon's dynamic choreography will be powerhouse vocals delivering beloved songs from these iconic Broadway shows.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with RWS Global to be the first to bring the indelible legacy of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to our guests," said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line. "Guests have expressed a strong desire for more Broadway-style productions, and we couldn't imagine a better way to deliver than by celebrating two legends of the performing arts. The renowned work of Fosse and Verdon has captivated audiences across stage, film and television, and we're proud to offer this exclusive Holland America Line experience as part of our commitment to world-class entertainment."

"The influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on the world of entertainment is unparalleled," said Craig Laurie, chief creative officer at RWS Global. "Their artistic partnership transformed music and dance into a storytelling language that transcends stage and screen, with their influence still pulsing through live entertainment today. We're thrilled to join forces with Holland America Line and The Verdon Fosse Legacy® to honor their iconic works and create a bold, unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The production also marks the beginning of a broader partnership between RWS Global and The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, which has granted RWS Global exclusive rights to produce original performances inspired by the legendary duo. Holland America Line will hold exclusive cruise rights to these productions for the next five years, positioning the brand as the sole provider of Fosse and Verdon's work at sea.

"Kicking off this partnership with RWS Global by debuting 'Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway' on Holland America Line is a powerful step in educating international audiences about the artistry of my parents, Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon," said Nicole Fosse, founder and artistic director of The Verdon Fosse Legacy®. "RWS Global's worldwide reach makes them a trusted partner in taking this legacy international. They understand the power in preserving the historical impact of my parents' work and recognize that maintaining this legacy is about sharing and educating audiences, which is crucial for the future generations."

Holland America Line's more than 10-year partnership with RWS Global has been instrumental in shaping the cruise line's entertainment offerings. As RWS Global's first cruise client, Holland America Line played a key role in the company's expansion beyond theme parks and into the maritime space. Together, they've consistently delivered innovative, high-caliber productions that redefine cruise entertainment and elevate the guest experience across the fleet.

As The Verdon Fosse Legacy® and RWS Global continue to collaborate, additional live entertainment offerings will be unveiled — further celebrating the timeless artistry and enduring influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

About RWS Global

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products and more.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Riyadh, Orlando and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com.

About The Verdon Fosse Legacy®

The Verdon Fosse Legacy® is the official estate of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, founded by Artistic Director Nicole Fosse to preserve, protect, and promote their artistic and intellectual property. The Legacy's mission is to promote, preserve, and protect the artistic and intellectual property of Bob Fosse® and Gwen Verdon, including the copyrights in the dances and the trademark rights in the names BOB FOSSE® and FOSSE®.

Nicole Fosse and Noah Fosse steward all commercial intellectual property for Broadway revivals, television, and film projects, ensuring the Fosse and Verdon legacy is represented with authenticity and care. In addition, The Verdon Fosse Legacy® runs a dance education intensive, training the next generation of triple-threat performers in the influences, methods, and structure that shaped Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon into two of the most impactful and successful performers of their time.

Bob Fosse was a nine-time Tony Award–winning choreographer and director whose works include Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Pippin, Dancin', and the Academy Award–winning film Cabaret. He remains the only director to have won the Oscar, Tony, and Emmy in a single year.

Gwen Verdon was a four-time Tony Award–winning actress and dancer who originated many of Fosse's most iconic works, including Sweet Charity and Chicago. Beyond performance, she was a mentor, teacher, and lifelong custodian of the Fosse style.

Together, they formed one of the most influential creative partnerships in the history of theater and dance, a legacy that continues to inspire artists and audiences worldwide.

