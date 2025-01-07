Holland America Line Announces $70M Multi-Year Expansion to Enhance Denali Lodge and Alaska Cruisetours, Building on Leadership in Wildlife Experiences

Investment in Alaska means enhanced experience at the doorstep of Denali National Park

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line, the cruise line with the longest history of exploring Alaska, announced a $70 million capital investment that will expand guest capacity while elevating the line's Denali property experience and enhancing its popular land and sea Cruisetours. The investment will build on Holland America's position with more opportunities for glacier viewing and more ways to see Alaska's wildlife than any other cruise line.

"It's truly special that we can bring guests to a lodge at the doorstep of Denali National Park," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "This investment is a win for Alaska, our guests, and Holland America Line. Enhancing and expanding the Holland America Denali Lodge will help meet the growing interest in combined land and sea Cruisetours for our 49th state and further support the Alaska tourism industry."

Key Highlights of the Expansion

2025: The project will begin with enhancements to the riverside interpretive trail with scenic viewpoints, improved on-site wayfinding, refined menu offerings for restaurants, and public space improvements for the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge guest room buildings.

2026: The project will continue with 48 remodeled rooms in the Holland America Denali Lodge, a new coffee shop, and a remodeled Karstens Public House with expanded indoor and outdoor seating to provide a more immersive experience.

2027: The project will continue with a new guest-room building with 120 suite and standard rooms as well as a main lodge renovation that will include a new restaurant concept, a new lobby bar, and an enhanced coffee experience.

2025 and 2026 Cruisetours Available for Booking

2025 and 2026 Cruisetours are available for booking, allowing guests to combine an Alaska cruise with an unforgettable journey into Denali National Park and Canada's Yukon Territory. A series of 17+ itineraries will combine a cruise with an overland journey, offering more access to Alaska's glaciers, wildlife, and wilderness tours.

Holland America Line owns motorcoaches, railcars, and hotels, providing preferential schedules for Cruisetour guests. Each itinerary includes a scenic ride on the luxury glass-domed McKinley Explorer train, and select itineraries visit Dawson and rides through the historic White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad from Skagway. Other select itineraries offer direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from the ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

More Opportunities to See Alaska Wildlife Than Any Other Cruise Line

In addition to glaciers, Holland America Line offers more ways to see the wildlife of Alaska. Holland America Line carries a wildlife expert on board to help guests witness the majestic animals found in Alaska, including whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, sea lions, and more. A wildlife spotting guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and a map with the best places to see each species is included. Between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., wildlife sightings are announced for guest viewing.

The wildlife experience continues ashore. With nearly 180 animal sanctuaries and sightseeing opportunities, Holland America Line is #1 in Alaska wildlife and wilderness tours.

Award-winning Cruise Line in Alaska

No other cruise line has explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and throughout the years the cruise line has collected numerous awards and accolades from the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Travel Weekly UK Hot List Awards, and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

